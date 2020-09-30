STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Barren tract in Tamil Nadu turns mini forest credits to 74-year-old farmer

He started planting saplings about 10 years ago, now the count is more than 300 of varieties like tamarind, banyan, pipal, Jamun, etc around the temple premises and on the banks of Keezhapuliyur lake

Published: 30th September 2020 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

The trees also serve as fodder for goats and cows, and offers many benefits for biodiversity.

The trees also serve as fodder for goats and cows, and offers many benefits for biodiversity. (Photo | EPS)

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Once a barren land around Pachaiamman temple in Keezhapuliyur village now looks like a mini forest. All thanks and credits to this 74-year-old farmer V Karuppaiya from the same village.

He started planting saplings about 10 years ago and now the count is more than 300 of varieties like tamarind, banyan, pipal, Jamun, etc around the temple premises and on the banks of Keezhapuliyur lake.

On seeing his effort, villagers helped him plant and maintain them. He says that he initially started planting saplings to provide shade to those visiting the temple and later it turned into an afforestation drive.

He has attached pipelines to water the saplings. The trees also serve as fodder for goats and cows, and offers many benefits for biodiversity. Besides, V Karuppaiya also cultivates maize in his two acres land.

He said, "The land around the temple was like a dry land before we planted saplings. They have all grown into trees and gives a park-like look now. Hundreds of people from across districts visit the Pachaiamman temple during the temple's chariot festival. These trees provide them good relaxation. Also, it gives clean air to the people. Also, it is home to several birds." He also plants trees in three temples in the village.

Talking about maintenance, he said, "Some people bring saplings with enclosures to help us grow more trees. Thus I am able to maintain the saplings safely. None of this is possible without the help of the people." He added that he also plants saplings in few places in Perambalur and has plans to plant more in the remaining space in the temple.

A Ajith Kumar, a resident of Keezhapuliyur said, "Earlier, there were many trees in the temple premises, but it started reducing due to construction works. Hence, we took it upon ourselves to revive the green cover."

V Karuppaiya's wife Santhosam died due to ill health two years ago and he has no children.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Keezhapuliyur Pachaiamman temple
India Matters
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (File| PTI)
Congress, CPM term Babri demolition case verdict 'shocking, travesty of justice'
A medic collects blood samples for serological survey to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Paharganj in New Delhi (File Photo | PTI)
About 7% of Indians exposed to Covid-19 by August end: Second sero survey 
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court refuses to postpone civil service exam of 2020
Arathi Reghunath
Kerala woman creates world record of completing 350 online courses in 90 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
FDA approved drug 'Teicoplanin' found more effective in treating COVID-19: IIT Delhi research
A vegetable market in Berhampur city. (Photo | EPS)
Unlock 5.0: More relaxations expected in October amid surge in cases
Gallery
MITCHELL MARSH (SRH): The Australian all-rounder was ruled out of the IPL after suffering an ankle injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sep 21. (Photo | Twitter)
IPL 2020 injury update: Complete list of players unavailable, expected return date and more
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and how is Turkey involved?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp