COVID-19 positivity rate in Tiruchy drops below five per cent in September

Sowmya Mani

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: After recording more than 100 positive cases per day in August, the viral infection's numbers in the city have come down to below 100 in the past two weeks. Currently, the positivity rate is below in 5 per cent in Tiruchy city, said Collector S Sivarasu. Till September beginning, the positivity rate was 6.5 per cent.

When the lockdown norms were relaxed in early September, the officials had expected to witness a surge in the cases. However, after an initial increase for a few days, the daily case load has been stagnant throughout the month.

Steps taken to reduce the cases

The reason for the decline in cases can be attributed to setting up more number of fever camps, increase in containment zones, surveillance, testing and screening of senior citizens. Corporation Commissioner S Sivasubramaniam said that all senior citizens above the age of 70 have been covered in their screening process.

"We have managed to arrest the cases because of effective containment zones, more number of fever camps and increase in screening. We will continue to set up more fever camps in October. There will be implementation of norms in the containment zones," said Sivasubramaniam. The corporation officials said that the city is reporting 40-50 cases daily in the past two weeks., which was reporting more than 100 cases per day in August, is now reporting 40-50 cases daily.

Focus now on Peri-urban areas

While the case load has reduced substantially in urban areas, cases now are primarily being reported in the peri-urban areas (Areas adjacent to corporation) and rural areas. In September, rural areas witnessed an increase of 48% positive cases, while in the city saw a 29% increase in the same period.

Areas adjacent to Corporation limits like Navalpattu, Thiruverembur, Ramalinga Nagar, Lalgudi, Samayapuram are seeing an increase in cases. This is being attributed to the increased movement of people in the peri-urban areas.

"People from these areas have started commuting to work in urban areas. We are seeing these cases in areas which have a dense population. It will be controlled soon," said Dr Subramani, Deputy Director of Health Services (DDHS) Tiruchy. "We are concentrating more on these areas now. We are conducting more fever camps, have increased containment zones and collecting more samples. We are focusing on localized containment zones in rural areas," said Dr Aravind Kumar, District Epidemiologist.

The road ahead

The officials are also planning to continue to keep a watch on elderly patients and patients with non-communicable disease.

"We are testing almost 2,000 samples daily and will continue to do so," said Sivarasu. Doctors also urged people to follow social distancing and wear masks while venturing out of their houses. "We are doing everything from our side. People must co-operate. I urge everyone to wear masks and maintain social distance," said Dr Subramani.