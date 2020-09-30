Tamil Nadu woman held for murdering husband in domestic dispute

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 27-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly murdering her husband over a financial dispute. Sources identified the deceased as S Franklin Britto (35) from Thirumal Street near Town Hall, who was working at an electrical shop near Singanallur. Three years ago, he married Carolin (27) and the couple did not have a child.

According to police, Britto pledged his wife's jewellery after facing a financial crisis during the lockdown. When Britto resumed his work on Tuesday, Carolin has asked him to get back the mortgaged jewellery.

Britto, however, sought two months time, which ensued in an argument.

In a fit of rage, Carolin reportedly stabbed her husband in the neck and stomach using a vegetable knife, killing him on the spot.

Later, she has also informed her family members about murdering her husband.

Upon their suggestion, she initially told the police officials that her husband accidentally fell off the bed and died of injuries inflicted by a knife on the floor.

After a preliminary inquiry, the Variety Hall Road police booked Carolin on murder charges and arrested her on Tuesday evening.

During the second round of investigation, Carolin confessed to having committed the crime.

The police said that she stabbed her husband over a heated argument which broke out after she asked him to return her three-sovereign gold jewellery that was pledged three months ago.