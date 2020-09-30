Tribal killed over plucking fruits atop Jawadhu Hills

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A 40-year-old tribal man was allegedly beaten to death by his relatives after a quarrel broke out between them over the former plucking fruits from the family-owned farmland located atop Jawadhu Hills in Tiruvannamalai on Sunday. Police have arrested a 50-year-old man and his son in connection with the crime, sources said.

The deceased, C Rajendran (40) of Melkushavar suffered grievous injuries when he was attacked with stones and wooden logs during the altercation. He died on the way to a local hospital. A verbal duel broke out between Rajendran’s brother Duraisamy and his cousin’s family, after he had plucked custard apples from the farm located near their house.

His cousin P Vellaian (50) and his son V Annamalai (32), along with their family members questioned as to why he plucked the fruits. Rajendran entered the scene in support of his brother. He was attacked with stones and logs, leading to his death, sources said. The police, led by Polur inspector Arunkumar held investigation and nabbed Vellaian and his son Annamalai on Monday, sources added.

A case was filed under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and 302 (murder) of the IPC. “Vellainan and Annamalai were remanded to judicial custody at the sub-jail in Tirupattur on Monday,” said a police officer.