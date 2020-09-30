STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Villupuram: Dead body sent to wrong address

Officials issue memo to two doctors, six nurses; explanation sought for initiating further departmental action

Published: 30th September 2020 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image for representation

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Memo was sent to two doctors and six nurses at the Kallakurichi government hospital by officials seeking explanation on the confusion that was created over handing over dead body to a family on Monday. According to sources, Kolanjiappan (56) of Thottiyam village was admitted to the hospital on Monday with high fever and blood pressure.

His samples were taken for Covid tests which returned negative at night. However, his relatives were informed at night that he had died, and sent them the body through an ambulance. Despite negative Covid results, the body was packed as a precautionary measure before handing over to relatives, who arranged for a funeral.

However, on the wee hours of Tuesday, some wanted to see Kolanjiappan’s face before bidding a final goodbye, and as such, the packing was torn open only for them to be left aghast at the sight – the dead body was not of Kolanjiappan’s. They immediately informed the hospital management and sent back the body. Upon inquiry, sources said, it was found that the body belonged to one Balar (52) of Santhaipettai village near Tirukoilur.

“Balar was admitted to the hospital on Monday evening in a serious condition and died at night. Meanwhile, a nurse who was a close relative of Kolanjiappan’s enquired with the duty nurses about his condition. She was wrongly informed by them that Kolanjiappan had died, instead of Balar,” said an official from the hospital. The nurse immediately reached the hospital and arranged for the body to be sent home, even without looking at the body, and completing proper procedures, said sources.

Since Covid test results for Balar also returned negative, his body was handed over to his relatives. Sources added that a memo was then issued to the doctors and nurses, and an explanation was sought from them for initiating further departmental action. Kolanjiappan’s relatives, meanwhile, contacted him over the phone and were elated that he was still alive. Health department officials, under District Joint Director for Villupuram and Kallakurichi, Shanmugakani, visited the hospital and inquired about the incident.

