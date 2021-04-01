Dada Saheb Phalke award: Stalin, Kamal, Yediyurappa congratulate Rajinikanth as wishes pour in

By PTI

Congratulatory messages poured in from various quarters to superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday, after the Centre announced conferring the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award on the veteran.

His long-time friend and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan said the award, highest to be bestowed on a performing artist, is 100 per cent appropriate for Rajinikanth while DMK President MK Stalin said that though 'delayed' the recognition was welcome.

"It is a great pleasure that the highest award, the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, has been announced to Rajinikanth, the supreme star and my dearest friend. The award is 100 per cent appropriate for Rajini, who has proven that he can win over fans by appearing on screen," Haasan tweeted.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar had announced on Thursday that the veteran actor will be bestowed with the Dada Saheb Phalke award for the year 2019, making him the third cinema personality after the late thespian Sivaji Ganesan and late director K Balachander, also Rajinikanth's mentor, to have been chosen for the award from Tamil Nadu.

Stalin described Rajinikanth as a "dear friend" and an "unparalleled performer" and expressed joy over him being selected for the award.

"Delayed but welcome," he said in a tweet.

He wished that Rajinikanth, "a symbol of acting and friendship," continues with his journey in filmdom

PMK leader and former union minister Dr Anbumani Ramadoss also congratulatined the superstar.

"Actor Rajinikanth has been honored with the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, the highest award of the film industry in India. Award winning close friend @rajinikanth Congratulations," he tweeted.

AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, national award winning lyricist Vairamuthu, popular comedian Vivekh and a number of film personalities greeted the actor on being selected for the award.

Wishes also poured in from Karnataka as state Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, BJP's Tamil Nadu in charge C T Ravi and state ministers joined millions others in greeting the Tamil superstar Rajinikanth.

"Heartfelt congratulations to the globally acclaimed film actor, fondly addressed as Thalaiva by his followers and superstar Rajinikanth, on being honored with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. On behalf of all the Kannadigas, I wish him all the best," the Chief Minister tweeted.

Ravi, the BJP national general secretary and party's Tamil Nadu in charge, tweeted, "Heartiest Congratulations to Thalaiva @rajinikanth on being awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2021."

"One of the greatest actors of His generation, the contribution of Thiru Rajinikanth to Indian cinema is exemplary. I share this happiness with His crores of fans," he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar too greeted the actor.

The actor's Karnataka connection is well known.

Born to a Marathi family in Bengaluru, Rajinikanth's original name is Shivaji Rao Gaekwad.

He did his schooling in Bengaluru and spent much of his prime in the Garden City.

He had served as a bus conductor in the Bangalore Transport Services (BTS), the previous avatar of Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) before trying his luck in tinsel town where he outshone many of his contemporaries.

The actor's relatives including his brother live in Bengaluru and the actor often visits them.

His stay in Tamil Nadu did not blunt his command over Kannada as he speaks the language eloquently.

Celebrations broke out in parts of Bengaluru with a substantial Tamil population as the news came about the Phalke award to Rajinikanth.