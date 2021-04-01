False propaganda, says A Raja in reply to EC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK deputy general secretary A Raja submitted his interim reply with the Election Commission of India following a complaint submitted against him for his alleged derogatory remark against the mother of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and he said that it was false propaganda spread by AIADMK cadres.

In his reply to the Chief Election Commissioner, through Chief Electoral Officer, Chennai, Raja said that he had not spoken anything which is violative of the Model Code of Conduct, or obscene or which will lower the dignity of motherhood of women, much less any other provision of law.

He further said that a thorough and unbiased investigation would bring out the truth and prove that he was falsely accused of making derogatory comments. Urging the Commission to get a copy of full text of his speech and consider it, the DMK MP said, “If it is done, I am hopeful it can be discerned that my remarks are taken out of context and blown out of proportion to gain political mileage.”