People’s verdict will prove opinion polls false: EPS, OPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Decrying the opinion polls that are being released about the possible outcome of the ensuing Assembly elections, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam on Wednesday asserted that the AIADMK would register a massive win since “people’s verdict would prove the opinion polls wrong and faulty”.

In a letter to the AIADMK cadre, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam said, “It seems the press and media are attempting to impose opinions on people in the disguise of opinion polls to sustain market value and for sensational news. Are these poll surveys the actual results? Everyone knows well that the results of opinion polls have gone completely wrong in the past.”

The duo stated that even during the times of late leaders MGR and J Jayalalithaa, opinion polls had gone wrong. “The polling day is drawing near. AIADMK cadre should put in their maximum to ensure a recurring win,” they added.

‘People ready to congratulate AIADMK’

Praising the ongoing election works by the party cadre in association with the alliance parties across the State, both leaders said, “After the demise of Amma (J Jayalalithaa), many had predicted that the government would not last for a long time. We have thwarted all their predictions and gave good governance for four years.

We are now seeking a fresh mandate.” Palaniswami and Panneerselvam also pointed out that the AIADMK government had faced three cyclones, floods, non-seasonal rains, drought etc., “We managed all natural calamities successfully and carried out relief works efficiently to alleviate people’s sufferings.

Also, the government has handled the Covid threat in an effective manner and extended all possible assistance to people during this period. We are now marching towards administering vaccination for all,” they added.

“As such, the people are ready to congratulate the AIA DMK by giving us another mandate as they did in 2016. Experience indicates that our victory is confirmed and the information received from experts say that the people are ready to cast their votes overwhelmingly in support of AIADMK,” the leaders asserted.