STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

People’s verdict will prove opinion polls false: EPS, OPS

The duo stated that even during the times of late leaders MGR and J Jayalalithaa, opinion polls had gone wrong.

Published: 01st April 2021 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 03:19 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at a rally in Chennai on Wednesday | martin louis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Decrying the opinion polls that are being released about the possible outcome of the ensuing Assembly elections, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam on Wednesday asserted that the AIADMK would register a massive win since “people’s verdict would prove the opinion polls wrong and faulty”.

In a letter to the AIADMK cadre, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam said, “It seems the press and media are attempting to impose opinions on people in the disguise of opinion polls to sustain market value and for sensational news. Are these poll surveys the actual results? Everyone knows well that the results of opinion polls have gone completely wrong in the past.”

The duo stated that even during the times of late leaders MGR and J Jayalalithaa, opinion polls had gone wrong. “The polling day is drawing near. AIADMK cadre should put in their maximum to ensure a recurring win,” they added.

‘People ready to congratulate AIADMK’

Praising the ongoing election works by the party cadre in association with the alliance parties across the State, both leaders said, “After the demise of Amma (J Jayalalithaa), many had predicted that the government would not last for a long time. We have thwarted all their predictions and gave good governance for four years.

We are now seeking a fresh mandate.” Palaniswami and Panneerselvam also pointed out that the AIADMK government had faced three cyclones, floods, non-seasonal rains, drought etc., “We managed all natural calamities successfully and carried out relief works efficiently to alleviate people’s sufferings.

Also, the government has handled the Covid threat in an effective manner and extended all possible assistance to people during this period. We are now marching towards administering vaccination for all,” they added.

“As such, the people are ready to congratulate the AIA DMK by giving us another mandate as they did in 2016. Experience indicates that our victory is confirmed and the information received from experts say that the people are ready to cast their votes overwhelmingly in support of AIADMK,” the leaders asserted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami O Panneerselvam AIADMK Tamil Nadu Elections Tamil Nadu Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls 2021
India Matters
A still from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Roohi'.
Deja-vu, alarm as entertainment industry takes stock of COVID-19 graph, charts roadmap
In normal circumstances, Kumbh is held for nearly four months. (File Photo| PTI)
Kumbh Mela begins formally in Haridwar despite rise in Covid-19 cases
Manavattira Yashmi Dechamma
Kodagu girl wins the UN H2021 Water Summit storytelling competition
Germany's Timo Werner reacts disappointed on the grass after he missed a big chance to score during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match. (Photo | AP)
'How embarrassing': Germany suffer first World Cup qualifying loss in 20 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp