Puducherry Elections 2021: Hot seat - Raj Bhavan

A detailed look at the problems plaguing the constituency in Puducherry
Voters
Male 12,227
Female 4,100
transpersons 2
Total 16,329
Past elections
2016 K Lakshminarayanan of INC defeated P Kannan of AIADMK
2011 K Lakshminarayanan of INC defeated M Saravana Kumar of AIADMK
2006 S P Sivakumar of DMK defeated P K Devadoss of Puducherry Munnetra Congress
2001 S. P Sivakumar of DMK defeated A Gandhiraj of INC
1996 S.P Sivakumar of DMK defeated A Gandhiraj of INC
1991 A Gandhiraj of INC defeated S P Sivakumar of DMK
1990 S P Sivakumar of DMK defeated L Joseph Mariodass of INC
- Sivakumar first won the seat in 1990, by defeating former Education Minister L Joseph Mariodass (INC). Mariodass won in 1985 from INC and in 1980 from DMK. However, Sivakumar lost the seat to former Education Minister A Gandhiraj, a year later(in 1991). Sivakumar won in 1990, 1996, 2001, and 2006
- Lakshminarayanan on the other hand won from Cassicade constituency in 2001 and 2006 , before Cassicade was merged with Raj Bhavan post delimitation. Lakshminarayanan won from Raj Bhavan in 2011 and 2016
- Both Lakshminarayanan and S P Sivakumar are four-time MLAs, who will battle to win the seat for the fifth time. Lakshminarayanan will be seeking fifth consecutive win
- It is one of the smallest constituency and the voters are mixed . Professionals from trading and business community, street dwellers, fishermen, and slum dwellers constitute the electorate . In addition to this, there is a sizable minority population and a large section of ashram devotees here
Know your constituency
- K Lakshminarayanan, former Education Minister who won in 2016 on INC ticket is contesting as All India NR Congress (AINRC)candidate in NDA-alliance
- His opponent is S. P Sivakumar, who is also the former Education Minister is contesting as the DMK nominee in Congress-DMK alliance
- They take on each other for the first time in the constituency
- Sivakumar has won the seat in 1996, 2001 and 2006, and after delimitation of constituencies in 2006. K Lakshminarayanan of INC had won the seat in 2011 and 2016, since the seat went to Congress in Congress-DMK alliance
- Nine candidates are in the fray, including one each of MNM, AMMK , NTK and independent candidates
Demands
- Better drinking water supply as the water is contaminated by sea water
- Strengthening infrastructure
- Arresting coastal erosion in the region through artificial sand nourishment
- Parking facilities as the roads are congested due to unplanned parking by locals and tourists
- Laying of roads which are in bad shape at several places in the region
- Housing for the poor population
- Employment for the youngsters to put a stop to antisocial activities
- Enhancement of Old Age pension
- Regulation of fee in private schools