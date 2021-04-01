Puducherry Elections 2021: Hot seat - Raj Bhavan

By Express News Service

A detailed look at the problems plaguing the constituency in Puducherry

Voters

Male 12,227

Female 4,100

transpersons 2

Total 16,329

Past elections

2016 K Lakshminarayanan of INC defeated P Kannan of AIADMK

2011 K Lakshminarayanan of INC defeated M Saravana Kumar of AIADMK

2006 S P Sivakumar of DMK defeated P K Devadoss of Puducherry Munnetra Congress

2001 S. P Sivakumar of DMK defeated A Gandhiraj of INC

1996 S.P Sivakumar of DMK defeated A Gandhiraj of INC

1991 A Gandhiraj of INC defeated S P Sivakumar of DMK

1990 S P Sivakumar of DMK defeated L Joseph Mariodass of INC

Sivakumar first won the seat in 1990, by defeating former Education Minister L Joseph Mariodass (INC). Mariodass won in 1985 from INC and in 1980 from DMK. However, Sivakumar lost the seat to former Education Minister A Gandhiraj, a year later(in 1991). Sivakumar won in 1990, 1996, 2001, and 2006

Lakshminarayanan on the other hand won from Cassicade constituency in 2001 and 2006 , before Cassicade was merged with Raj Bhavan post delimitation. Lakshminarayanan won from Raj Bhavan in 2011 and 2016

Both Lakshminarayanan and S P Sivakumar are four-time MLAs, who will battle to win the seat for the fifth time. Lakshminarayanan will be seeking fifth consecutive win

It is one of the smallest constituency and the voters are mixed . Professionals from trading and business community, street dwellers, fishermen, and slum dwellers constitute the electorate . In addition to this, there is a sizable minority population and a large section of ashram devotees here

Know your constituency

K Lakshminarayanan, former Education Minister who won in 2016 on INC ticket is contesting as All India NR Congress (AINRC)candidate in NDA-alliance

His opponent is S. P Sivakumar, who is also the former Education Minister is contesting as the DMK nominee in Congress-DMK alliance

They take on each other for the first time in the constituency

Sivakumar has won the seat in 1996, 2001 and 2006, and after delimitation of constituencies in 2006. K Lakshminarayanan of INC had won the seat in 2011 and 2016, since the seat went to Congress in Congress-DMK alliance

Nine candidates are in the fray, including one each of MNM, AMMK , NTK and independent candidates

Demands