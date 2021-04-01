STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry Elections 2021: Hot seat - Raj Bhavan

A detailed look at the problems plaguing the constituency in Puducherry

Published: 01st April 2021 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 03:01 AM   |  A+A-

N Rangasamy campaigning in Puducherry | G PATTABI RAMAN

By Express News Service

A detailed look at the problems plaguing the constituency in Puducherry

Voters
Male 12,227
Female 4,100
transpersons 2
Total 16,329

Past elections

2016  K Lakshminarayanan of INC defeated P Kannan of AIADMK 
2011 K Lakshminarayanan of INC defeated M Saravana Kumar of AIADMK
2006 S P Sivakumar of DMK defeated P K Devadoss of Puducherry Munnetra Congress
2001 S. P Sivakumar of DMK defeated A Gandhiraj of INC
1996 S.P Sivakumar of DMK defeated A Gandhiraj of INC
1991 A Gandhiraj of INC defeated S P Sivakumar of DMK
1990 S P Sivakumar of DMK defeated L Joseph Mariodass of INC

  • Sivakumar first won the seat in 1990, by defeating  former Education Minister L  Joseph Mariodass (INC). Mariodass won in 1985 from INC and in 1980 from DMK.  However, Sivakumar lost the seat to former Education Minister A Gandhiraj, a year later(in 1991). Sivakumar won in 1990, 1996, 2001, and 2006
  • Lakshminarayanan on the other hand won from Cassicade constituency in 2001 and 2006 , before Cassicade was merged with Raj Bhavan post delimitation. Lakshminarayanan won from Raj Bhavan in 2011 and 2016
  • Both Lakshminarayanan and S P Sivakumar are four-time MLAs, who will battle to win the seat for the fifth time.  Lakshminarayanan will be seeking fifth consecutive win
  • It is one of the smallest constituency and the voters are mixed . Professionals from trading and business community, street dwellers, fishermen, and slum dwellers constitute the electorate . In addition to this, there is a sizable minority population and a large section of ashram devotees here

Know your constituency

  • K Lakshminarayanan, former Education Minister  who won in 2016 on  INC ticket  is contesting as All India NR Congress (AINRC)candidate  in NDA-alliance 
  • His opponent is S. P Sivakumar, who is also the former Education Minister  is contesting as the DMK nominee in Congress-DMK alliance 
  • They take on each other for the first time in the constituency 
  • Sivakumar has won the seat in 1996, 2001 and 2006,  and after delimitation of constituencies in 2006.  K Lakshminarayanan of INC had won the seat in 2011 and  2016, since  the seat went to Congress in Congress-DMK alliance
  • Nine candidates are in the fray, including one each of MNM, AMMK , NTK and independent candidates

Demands

  •  Better drinking water supply as the water is contaminated by sea water
  •  Strengthening infrastructure
  •  Arresting coastal erosion in the region through artificial sand nourishment
  •  Parking facilities as the roads are congested due to unplanned parking by locals and tourists
  •  Laying of roads which are in bad shape at several places in the region
  •  Housing for the poor population
  •  Employment for the youngsters to put a stop to antisocial activities
  •  Enhancement of Old Age pension
  •  Regulation of fee in private schools
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry Puducherry Elections Raj Bhavan Puducherry Elections 2021 Puducherry Polls 2021 Puducherry Polls Puducherry Assembly Polls 2021 Puducherry Assembly Elections 2021
India Matters
A still from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Roohi'.
Deja-vu, alarm as entertainment industry takes stock of COVID-19 graph, charts roadmap
In normal circumstances, Kumbh is held for nearly four months. (File Photo| PTI)
Kumbh Mela begins formally in Haridwar despite rise in Covid-19 cases
Manavattira Yashmi Dechamma
Kodagu girl wins the UN H2021 Water Summit storytelling competition
Germany's Timo Werner reacts disappointed on the grass after he missed a big chance to score during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match. (Photo | AP)
'How embarrassing': Germany suffer first World Cup qualifying loss in 20 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp