Singara Singai: Kamal releases exclusive manifesto for Singanallur

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan on Wednesday released ‘Singara Singai’, a manifesto exclusive for Singanallur Assembly constituency from where the party’s vice president R Mahendran is seeking the people’s mandate.

Besides promising an industrial tech park for small and micro industries, the manifesto also assures the establishment of skill development centres to facilitate industry-ready manpower and round-the-clock ‘Makkal Narpani Maiam’ in each ward.

On the development front, the party has promised to complete the stalled infrastructure projects, acquire 678-acre land for the expansion of Coimbatore International Airport, and create a high-class public library with over one lakh books.