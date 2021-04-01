Union Minister Kishan Reddy calls on Nawab of Arcot

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy called on the Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, at his residence in the city on Wednesday.

“The Prince is confident that the Modi-led government at the Centre will bring a positive change by improving the socio-economic status of our great secular country, and the government will continue to preserve and uphold secularism and democracy at all times, as enshrined in the Constitution of India,” stated a release.

With his dynamic vision and a strong mission for development, PM Narendra Modi and his government should involve the minority communities in nation-building, along with the majority community, which would go a long way in strengthening the stability and progress of the country in an atmosphere of peace and harmony for all citizens, irrespective of caste, creed or religion, the release quoted the Nawab as saying.