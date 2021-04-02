STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ahead of TN polls, I-T sleuths raid DMK chief MK Stalin's daughter's house in Neelankarai

This is the second instance of tax raids against DMK leaders ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly election on 6 April.

Published: 02nd April 2021 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 03:29 PM

Income tax raids

Security personnel at Stalin's daughter Senthamarai's house where I-T raids are underway. (Photo | Aditheesh Murali, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With four days to go for assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, the Income Tax department on Friday swooped on DMK chief M K Stalin's daughter's house in Neelankarai.

It is one of the four premises owned by Stalin's son-in-law Sabareesan. The raids were conducted as a large number of DMK cadres thronged in from Senthamarai's house in Neelankarai.

This is the second instance of tax raids against DMK leaders ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly election on 6 April. No further details are available.

Last week, party leader EV Velu's home, colleges and guest house were raided for two days by the I-T sleuths around the same time when Stalin was campaigning for him in Tiruvannamalai.

Meanwhile, Income Tax raids were also conducted on the premises of Karthick, son of DMK candidate M K Mohan, who is contesting from Anna Nagar.

Interestingly, Mohan is one of the candidates, who has declared assets worth Rs 211 crore, which is the second-highest among those contesting the elections. He owns movable assets worth 4.18 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 207 crore.

AIADMK candidate E Subaya, who is contesting from Ambasamudram, owns the highest assets worth Rs 246 crore.

