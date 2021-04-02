Karur Collector and SP transferred

CHENNAI: The poll panel has transferred Karur Collector and Superintendent of Police following some “adverse inputs”. In a communication to State Chief Secretary, the ECI stated that it has shifted Collector S Malarvizhi and SP SS Mageswaran to non-election posts, and replaced them with Prashant M Wadnere and G Shashank Sai respectively.
