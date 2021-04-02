Like tsunami, DMK will harm TN: AMMK

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Referring to DMK chief MK Stalin’s statement that his party would witness a tsunami of favour in the polls, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran said, “DMK is an evil force like the tsunami, which will harm the people of Tamil Nadu.” Campaigning for Kadayanallur AMMK candidate Ayyaduraipandian on Thursday, he said,

“If the DMK comes to power, the partymen will collect money forcefully from traders and conduct kangaroo courts. Some people are trying to create an illusion of a DMK-win using opinion poll results, which are not believable.” Dhinakaran also accused DMK of being responsible for the massacre in Sri Lanka.

“The UPA government, of which the DMK was a part of, supplied weapons to kill Tamils there. And at that time, the then CM M Karunanidhi staged a hunger strike drama on the beach,” he added, and promised to set up a special economic zone in Tenkasi if AMMK wins.