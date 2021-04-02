Must teach DMK lesson for insulting women: Amit Shah

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: “Vanakkam. It is a blessing to be in Thirukkoyilur, one of the 108 ‘divya desams’ as mentioned by Lord Vishnu’s disciples,” Amit Shah greeted BJP supporters in the constituency on Thursday. The Union Home Minister campaigned for BJP’s Thirukkoyilur candidate VAT Kalivardhan, and said that the NDA was fighting against a corrupt alliance in this election.

“Former chief minister MG Ramachandran was a true people’s leader. J Jayalalithaa also took Tamil Nadu on the path of development, and now Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam continue to function in their footsteps. Jayalalithaa was an ideal woman,” Shah said on the occasion.

Referring to DMK MP A Raja’s alleged derogatory comments on the Chief Minister, Shah said, “This same man had spoken ill of Jayalalithaa too. We need to teach the DMK a lesson for insulting women, and help the BJP alliance win in the Assembly elections.”

Later, campaigning for party candidate for Aravakurichi K Annamalai, the Union Minister said that all thoughts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam are about the welfare of people and the development of this land. “I have come to Karur for Annamalai, whose success is certain. I request you all to help this very honest official win by a large margin,” Shah said to supporters at Velayuthampalayam.