STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Must teach DMK lesson for insulting women: Amit Shah

Referring to DMK MP A Raja’s alleged derogatory comments on the Chief Minister, Shah said, “This same man had spoken ill of Jayalalithaa too.

Published: 02nd April 2021 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 03:42 AM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah in Thirukkoyilur constituency | Express

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: “Vanakkam. It is a blessing to be in Thirukkoyilur, one of the 108 ‘divya desams’ as mentioned by Lord Vishnu’s disciples,” Amit Shah greeted BJP supporters in the constituency on Thursday. The Union Home Minister campaigned for BJP’s Thirukkoyilur candidate VAT Kalivardhan, and said that the NDA was fighting against a corrupt alliance in this election. 

“Former chief minister MG Ramachandran was a true people’s leader. J Jayalalithaa also took Tamil Nadu on the path of development, and now Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam continue to function in their footsteps. Jayalalithaa was an ideal woman,” Shah said on the occasion. 

Referring to DMK MP A Raja’s alleged derogatory comments on the Chief Minister, Shah said, “This same man had spoken ill of Jayalalithaa too. We need to teach the DMK a lesson for insulting women, and help the BJP alliance win in the Assembly elections.”

Later, campaigning for party candidate for Aravakurichi K Annamalai, the Union Minister said that all thoughts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam are about the welfare of people and the development of this land. “I have come to Karur for Annamalai, whose success is certain. I request you all to help this very honest official win by a large margin,” Shah said to supporters at Velayuthampalayam. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Elections Amit Shah Tamil Nadu Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls 2021
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a court in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Will lockdown return in Maharashtra? Uddhav to hold meeting with officials
(Representational Image)
At 47%, Hinduism biggest gainer in religious conversion in Kerala
A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccine coverage
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru man tests positive after taking China-made Sinopharm Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shops are closed in the city during the complete lockdown on weekend, imposed by the administration, amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID19: Pune slips into mini-lockdown with curfew from 6pm-6am
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Gallery
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
With Superstar Rajinikanth being conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, here is a look at his equation with India's household names. (File photo| ANI)
And the Phalke Award goes to Thalaivar: The Superstar and his chemistry with bigwigs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp