No contempt action against S Gurumurthy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court Advocate-General Vijay Narayan has refused to grant consent to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against Gurumurthy, columnist and editor of Tamil Magazine Thuglak for his alleged remarks against the judiciary at a function in January.

“On the facts and circumstances of this case and by application of the law laid down.... I do not think that any case is made out to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against the respondent (Gurumurthy),’’ the AG said in his order issued on March 31.

Advocate S Doraisamy had sought to initiate contempt proceedings against Gurumurthy. His case was that, at a meeting organised to commemorate the anniversary of the Thuglak magazine on January 14, Gurumurthy made a statement about the judges of the High Courts and the Supreme Court.

Gurumurthy, however, issued a statement stating that he mentioned the word ‘judges’ instead of another word and what happened was unintended and that he had always held the judiciary in high esteem.