‘Poorna kumbam’ honour for PM Modi

The Prime Minister is in Madurai to address a series of rallies and campaign meetings on Friday, ahead of polls next week

Published: 02nd April 2021 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 03:38 AM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi . (File Photo | AP)

By Vignesh V
Express News Service

MADURAI: Dressed in traditional Tamil attire, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple on Thursday. Modi is in town to address a series of rallies and campaign meetings on Friday, ahead of the elections next week. Modi landed at the Madurai International Airport and reached the temple by road at 8.30pm.

He was seen entering the temple through Amman Sannidhi Entrance on East Chithirai Street. The Prime Minister was accorded ‘Poorna Kumba Mariyathai’ by temple authorities. He was accompanied by temple takkar Karumuttu T Kannan and Joint Commissioner of the temple, Chelladurai.

He offered prayers at the Siddhi Vinayagar and Mukkurani Vinayagar shrines located inside the temple, and was briefed about the historical significance of the temple. It is his first visit to the temple since he became the Prime Minister of the country.  

Around 9.15 pm, he left from the temple premises to his hotel. Security had been tightened and heavy security deployed in the vicinity of the temple. Public and devotees were restricted from entering the temple from 7 pm. Subsequently, a complete security check was carried out by the police before the PM’s arrival. The police diverted traffic as a security measure. On Friday, Modi will be addressing a meeting in Madurai. 

