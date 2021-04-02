Ukkadam incident minor issue: Vanathi Srinivasan

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: BJP Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan described the stone-pelting incident during BJP rally in Ukkadam on Wednesday as a minor incident that was blown out of proportion by opposition parties.

Addressing reporters on Thursday, Vanathi said BJP cadre did not try to stoke communal tension in Coimbatore. “The stone-pelting incident (at a footwear shop allegedly owned by a member of minority community) was a minor incident but it was blown up by Opposition parties. The BJP is a party for all sections of people, and we are trying to make the city a peaceful place.

On the other hand, Coimbatore was rocked by bomb blasts during DMK government and the party must apologize to people for it,” she said. Commenting on her opponent Kamal Haasan, Vanathi said he must develop patience. “Kamal Haasan recently threw the torchlight (MNM symbol) when the mike did not work. This shows he lacks patience and maturity which is important in public life. He cannot bear even a small disappointment.”

Also, she congratulated actor Rajinikanth who has been chosen for the Dadasaheb Phalke award.

“It was disappointing when Rajinikanth gave up on politics, but I am happy that the award has been announced to the right person,” she said.