Eight held for cash for votes in Vellore; Rs 18.41 lakh seized

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Eight persons were held in Katpadi constituency in Vellore district and Rs 18.41 lakh in cash, meant to be distributed to voters, was seized during a joint operation by poll squads and the I-T department. Five mobile phones and laptops were also seized from them.

The raids were conducted based on a tip off, said sources, adding that along with the cash, details of voters and campaign materials of AIADMK candidate Ramu were found. The candidate was booked under Section 171 (E) of the IPC, said sources.

Two more persons, Karthiban and Ramamoorthy, belonging to the DMK in Anaicut Assembly segment were nabbed on Wednesday night, and Rs 17,000 in cash was seized from them. Later, two others, Prabu and Bharathiraja, belonging to the AIADMK were nabbed and Rs 15,000 meant for distribution to voters was seized.