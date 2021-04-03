BJP's Annamalai booked for threatening DMK's Senthil Balaji

By Express News Service

KARUR: An FIR was filed against BJP’s Aravakurichi candidate K Annamalai on Friday based on a complaint by DMK’s Karur candidate Senthil Balaji. He was booked under the Section 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 506(I) (offence of criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 65 of the Information Technology Act (tampering with computer source documents).

The issue pertains to Annamalai, who, while campaigning at Boomadevam village recently, delivered a speech which enraged the DMK cadre. He had threatened to break Balaji’s teeth. The video of the speech soon went viral on social media drawing him a flak. DMK women’s wing secretary and MP Kanimozhi, too, during her campaign at Theni slammed Annamalai.