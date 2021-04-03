STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP's Annamalai booked for threatening DMK's Senthil Balaji

 An FIR was filed against BJP’s Aravakurichi candidate K Annamalai on Friday based on a complaint by DMK’s Karur candidate Senthil Balaji.

Published: 03rd April 2021 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 04:49 AM

Former IPS officer Kuppusamy Annamalai

Former IPS officer Kuppusamy Annamalai. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

KARUR: An FIR was filed against BJP’s Aravakurichi candidate K Annamalai on Friday based on a complaint by DMK’s Karur candidate Senthil Balaji. He was booked under the Section 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 506(I) (offence of criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 65 of the Information Technology Act (tampering with computer source documents).

The issue pertains to Annamalai, who, while campaigning at Boomadevam village recently, delivered a speech which enraged the DMK cadre. He had threatened to break Balaji’s teeth. The video of the speech soon went viral on social media drawing him a flak. DMK women’s wing secretary and MP Kanimozhi, too, during her campaign at Theni slammed Annamalai. 

Kamalathal receiving documents of the land transfer | Twitter
Industrialist Anand Mahindra all praise for TN’s Idly Paati, to build house for her

