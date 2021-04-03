Construct medical colleges as per MCI norms: Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed all 11 medical colleges in the State that are under construction to comply strictly in accordance with the 2018 norms of the Medical Commission.



The petitioner contended that according to MCI guidelines, each medical colleges has to undergo various quality checks, from the identification of land till the completion, however, in the state things are being expedited for functioning from academic year 2021-22.

The state during the hearing submitted that the norms were changed in 2020 by the Medical Commission and every attempt is being made to adhere to the latest norms by altering the construction to the extent possible. The commission also submitted that the State has to submit an application for permission and ultimate license to commence the medical colleges.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy recorded the submissions and disposed of the plea by directing the State authorities to construct the buildings for the proposed national medical colleges to be set up in the State strictly in accordance with the applicable norms of the Medical Commission. “It will be open to the commission to depute personnel to inspect the nature of the construction on a periodic basis, if the commission so desires,” added the bench.