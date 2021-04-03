STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Disgruntled former Flipkart workers try to kill boss, held

The Mathigiri police on Friday arrested four persons, including three former employees of Flipkart, for allegedly plotting to kill their higher official in January by hiring a local youth.

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: The Mathigiri police on Friday arrested four persons, including three former employees of Flipkart, for allegedly plotting to kill their higher official in January by hiring a local youth. The matter came to light when the police probed into the complaint of Flipkart's Senior Director Manjunath and Assistant Manager Srinivasan. Sources said that the duo was attacked by a bike-borne youth with sharp objects when they were returning after a regular inspection at the company warehouse near Thali Main Road. In the mishap, Manjunath sustained grievous injuries and recovered after receiving treatment in hospital.

An inquiry revealed that Manjunath and Srinivasan were reorganising the company by adopting various strategies, including identification of poor performers. They had also suspended and transferred a few such workers, which left the latter disgruntled, said Mathigiri sub-inspector Chitrarasu.

"Over the past few months, many unhappy employees foisted false complaints against Manjunath, hoping to get him fired. However, he was steered cleared of all charges after an internal investigation by his company. The upset few went on to plot against Manjunath by roping in a local goon," he added.

Meanwhile, police nabbed the goon, A Abith (21), during a vehicle inspection and seized weapons with blood stains from his vehicle. In an inquiry, he revealed that Mohammad Asif (36) from Coimbatore, Mohammad Thagir (28) from Chennai and P Narendiranath from Karnataka were behind the attack on Manjunath. Based on his confession, the Mathigir police arrested all four suspects and remanded them in prison.

