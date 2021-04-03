Papanasam: AMMK may play spoilsport

N Ramesh By

THANJAVUR: Known for rolling green paddy fields, Papanasam, a part of the Thanjavur district, was a stronghold of Congress and its offshoot Tamil Maanila Congress till the 2001 Assembly elections. TMC founder GK Moopanar was elected to the Assembly from here in the 1989 elections. However, since 2006, AIADMK has had consecutive wins here, thanks to former Agriculture Minister late R Doraikkannu.

This time, the AIADMK has fielded K Gopinathan (52), the union secretary of the party and former chairman of Papanasam Panchayat union. Gopinathan is a farmer by profession and will taken on MH Jawahirullah (61), founder of Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK), which is part of the DMK alliance. Jawahirullah will contest on the rising sun symbol. Meanwhile, AMMK has fielded its deputy general secretary M Rengasamy (64), a native of Malayarnatham which is part of the constituency. It must be noted that Rengasamy used to be the North District secretary of AIADMK before he jumped ship.

The agricultural constituency comprises people from the Moopanar, Vanniyar, Dalit, Kallar and Muslim communities. Though the three main candidates belong to three of these communities, polling might not be strictly on community lines. That being said, regional affiliations might have some impact as Gopinathan of AIADMK is from Papanasam panchayat union and Rengasamy is from Ammapettai panchayat union. The moot question is whether the DMK or the AIADMK would benefit from the splitting of votes by Rengasamy. The DMK has its own solid vote bank and its ally Congress also has a stronghold over the constituency.

Political observers say that the people of the constituency were not happy with the performance of the late Doraikkannu and the sympathy card will not work for the AIADMK. Though paddy is the predominant crop, other crops such as betel and sugarcane are also grown here. Apart from agriculture, Swamimalai is famous as a centre for bronze idol-making while silk and cotton weaving is also widespread here. Like every other constituency, there are some pressing demands. Residents have been demanding the revival of the private sugar mill in Thirumandangudi, which has been locked.

In addition to these demands, they want the strengthening of the banks of Kollidam, which inundates many villages every year. The residents have also demanded widening of the Thanjavur-Kumbakonam main road, revival of stoppages for Tiruchendur-Chennai Express and Mysuru-Mayiladuthurai Express trains, a government community hall in Papanasam and a dedicated building for public library in Papanasam town.

On his promises, Jawahirullah said: “I will bring a government arts college to Papanasam and build check dams across Kudamuruti, Vennaru,Vettaru and Poigai rivers. I will also strive to declare Swamimalai as a tourist centre and establish a national banana research centre at Papanasam. I will ensure that the State takes over the Arooran sugar mills and pays its dues to the farmers and farm workers. I envision a district with Kumbakonam as the headquarters.”

Meanwhile, AIADMK’s Gopinathan (52) said, “I will make Ammapettai a taluk and implement the underground drainage system in Swamimalai. I will also expedite the process of building a bridge across Kollidam river, connecting Kudikadu and Melaramanallur islet. I will ensure that the government takes over the sugar mill in Tirumandangudi and will build a government arts college in Kumbakonam.”

