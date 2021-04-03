STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Resume Madurai-Singapore flight service: Trade body

The Air India Express Madurai-Singapore flight services were stopped from March 30 due to inadequate CISF personnel who could otherwise be deployed in the third shift.

Published: 03rd April 2021 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

Air India flights

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry has urged the Ministry of Civil Aviation to resume the Air India flight service to Singapore from Madurai airport, which was suspended on March 30.

The president of Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry N Jegatheesan, in a statement, said that direct flight service between Madurai and Singapore commenced in September 2017 after continuous efforts by the chamber.

To facilitate the late-night operation of the flights, the Director-General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), extended the Air Traffic Control (ATC) watch hours (6 am to 10 pm) by one hour (till 11 pm), providing overtime salary to the CISF personnel.

"However, it was recently learnt that the third shift of the CISF personnel are no longer working at the Madurai airport, at the time of operation of the Air India Express Madurai-Singapore flight," Jegatheesan stated. Further, the request to prepone the arrival of the flight at the Singapore flight was reportedly denied owing to more number of international flights landing at the Singapore airport around the same time, he mentioned.

As a result, the Air India Express Madurai-Singapore flight services were stopped from March 30 due to inadequate CISF personnel who could otherwise be deployed in the third shift, the trade body stated.

The cancellation of the direct flight to Singapore affects the arrival of tourists from various nations through Singapore, the domestic trade industry and the arrival of medical tourists from Singapore and Malaysia, the Chamber mentioned. It further urged the Ministry of Civil Aviation to resume the flight operation to ensure economic development in South Tamil Nadu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CISF Ministry of Civil Aviation Madurai-Singapore flight services
India Matters
A health worker in PPE kit collects a swab sample from a traveller at Anand Vihar ISBT during coronavirus screening. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Second Covid wave fast-n-furious, 10 states fighting infection explosion
A health worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test at New Delhi railway station. (File photo| ANI)
8 states witness steep rise in Covid cases, account for 81% of single-day infections
A medic conducts COVID-19 testing of a tourist at Gateway of India as others wait for their turn. (Photo | PTI)
Half of Covid patients in Maharashtra under-40, only 18% elderly positive
Kamalathal receiving documents of the land transfer | Twitter
Industrialist Anand Mahindra all praise for TN’s Idly Paati, to build house for her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gyms closed, cinema halls at 50%: Karnataka announces stringent restrictions in COVID-19 fight
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
No lockdown without consulting Delhi public: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp