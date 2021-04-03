STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tiruppur: Export unit closed as 31 test Covid positive

A garment export unit at Washington Nagar in Kannakampalayam panchayat was shut down for two days starting Friday after 31 workers in the firm tested positive for Covid-19.

Published: 03rd April 2021 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker taking sample at a construction site in Egmore on Friday | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

A Health Department source said that the cluster was discovered during contact-tracing after a worker at the unit tested positive. Out of 165 employees, 31 tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday morning. All patients were admitted to Tiruppur Government Hospital, and their health condition is currently stable.

Meanwhile, health workers, along with housekeeping staff, were deployed for disinfecting the premises. Further, health workers distributed kabasura kudineer to residents in the surrounding area on Thursday and Friday.

TN records 3,290 cases, 12 deaths

The State crossed 3,000 Covid-19 positive cases after 160 days on Friday. Chennai reported 1,188 cases

  • Fresh cases: 3,290 
  • Deaths: 12 deaths 
  • Tally: 8,92,780 
  • Toll: 12,750
  • Active cases: 18,606

District watch

  • Chengalpattu 280
  • Kancheepuram 119 
  • Tiruvallur 183
  • Coimbatore 277 
  • Madurai 105
  • Thanjavur 120
  • Tiruchy 122

Source: Directorate of Public Health

Stalin wishes speedy recovery to Sachin Tendulkar
Chennai: DMK president MK Stalin wished Sachin Tendulkar, who is Covid positive, a speedy recovery. On Friday Stalin tweeted, “Wishing cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar a speedy recovery from COVID19. I request everyone in the country to be vigilant about the ongoing wave of pandemic and take vaccine.”

TAGS
COVID 19 Tiruppur
