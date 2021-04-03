Tiruppur: Export unit closed as 31 test Covid positive

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: A garment export unit at Washington Nagar in Kannakampalayam panchayat was shut down for two days starting Friday after 31 workers in the firm tested positive for Covid-19.

A Health Department source said that the cluster was discovered during contact-tracing after a worker at the unit tested positive. Out of 165 employees, 31 tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday morning. All patients were admitted to Tiruppur Government Hospital, and their health condition is currently stable.

Meanwhile, health workers, along with housekeeping staff, were deployed for disinfecting the premises. Further, health workers distributed kabasura kudineer to residents in the surrounding area on Thursday and Friday.

TN records 3,290 cases, 12 deaths

The State crossed 3,000 Covid-19 positive cases after 160 days on Friday. Chennai reported 1,188 cases

Fresh cases: 3,290

Deaths: 12 deaths

Tally: 8,92,780

Toll: 12,750

Active cases: 18,606

District watch

Chengalpattu 280

Kancheepuram 119

Tiruvallur 183

Coimbatore 277

Madurai 105

Thanjavur 120

Tiruchy 122

Source: Directorate of Public Health

Stalin wishes speedy recovery to Sachin Tendulkar

Chennai: DMK president MK Stalin wished Sachin Tendulkar, who is Covid positive, a speedy recovery. On Friday Stalin tweeted, “Wishing cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar a speedy recovery from COVID19. I request everyone in the country to be vigilant about the ongoing wave of pandemic and take vaccine.”