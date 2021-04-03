Will Dindigul lock on to minister Sreenivasan for second straight time?

Jegadeeswari Pandian By

DINDIGUL: Dindigul constituency is gearing up for a tantalising contest between sitting MLA and Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan (73) and CPM’s State Committee member N Pandi (62). CPM has won six out of 12 Assembly elections here since 1967 while AIADMK has tasted victory three times. P Ramuthevar (AMMK), R Jaya Sundar (NTK) and R Rajendran (MNM) are some of the other candidates in the fray. Caste-wise, Pillaimars, Vanniyars and Mukkulathor are predominant in the constituency and there is also a sizeable population of Yadavars, Naidus and SC community members.

Sreenivasan has won four parliamentary elections in the constituency 1989, 1991, 1998, 1999. In the 2016 Assembly election, Sreenivasan defeated DMK’s M Basheer Ahamed by a margin of 20,719 votes while Pandi finished third.

Apart from occasional goof-ups during public speeches, Sreenivasan is a well-known figure among Dindigul voters. Many voters pointed out that drinking water scarcity has reduced over the past few years and listed it as one of his achievements. But detractors point to several civic issues and pending projects in the constituency.

Meanwhile, Pandi, who began his political career from the youth wing of CPM, had been the district secretary of Tamil Nadu Farmers Association and the general secretary of Sugarcane Farmers Association. Pandi is known among voters for being simple and approachable. Discontent over civic issues and DMK’s support may work in his favour. The fact that the constituency has elected CPM MLAs in past elections (2001, 2006, 2011) could be considered an advantage too.

Nearly seven years after being upgraded to a corporation, Dindigul residents are yet to reap the benefits. A cab driver, S Pandiaraj said, “Almost all major roads are riddled with potholes which lead to accidents. The roads were dug up for underground drainage works but the government did not bother to relay the roads. Even the drainage system is incomplete in many areas.” Another long-time demand of the voters is an omni bus stand outside the city so that buses from other cities avoid the 30-minute travel to Kamarajar Bus Stand. It would also reduce traffic congestion in the narrow streets that lead to the Kamarajar terminus,” said A Manickam, a resident.

Voters further demand completion of the Balakrishnapuram bridge and other pending projects. B Jeyaraman, a resident of Balakrishnapuram, said, “We have to cross three railway gates to venture into the city. School and college students and office-goers have to wait for nearly half an hour once gates are closed. When the Balakrishnapuram bridge project was announced, we felt relieved. But even after six years, the project is still pending.” Even the subway constructed few years ago hasn’t been opened, Jeyaraman said. “Parties come and go but our problems remain the same,” he added.

The lock, weaving and tanning industries in the constituency also need a leg-up. There are also fears that water scarcity could return in the summer months and residents want a permanent solution to water issues. Poor solid waste management is another concern. Sreenivasan said, “Two overbridges have been constructed in Hanumantha Nagar and Angu Nagar. The Balakrishna-puram bridge is on the verge of completion and `70 crore-worth drinking water projects have been undertaken. The Government Headquarters Hospital has been expanded and the district has a government medical college now.

In future, steps will be taken to support lock and weaving industries. Polytechnic and law colleges will be established. Cold storage facilities would be provided to farmers. We will also take steps to set up an integrated bus stand as well as to transform Dindigul into a Smart City.”

Pandi told Express: “The minister has not taken any efforts to address people’s grievances. If voted to power, I will promote industrial growth. Pending development projects will be completed and steps will be taken to solve water scarcity permanently. Water bodies will be rejuvenated. Sanitary workers will be given house site patta and safety of women working in spinning mills will be ensured.”