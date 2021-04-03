STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Will Dindigul lock on to minister Sreenivasan for second straight time?

Caste-wise, Pillaimars, Vanniyars and Mukkulathor are predominant in the constituency and there is also a sizeable population of Yadavars, Naidus and SC community members.

Published: 03rd April 2021 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

C Sreenivasan

By Jegadeeswari Pandian
Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Dindigul constituency is gearing up for a tantalising contest between sitting MLA and Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan (73) and CPM’s State Committee member N Pandi (62). CPM has won six out of 12 Assembly elections here since 1967 while AIADMK has tasted victory three times. P Ramuthevar (AMMK), R Jaya Sundar (NTK) and R Rajendran (MNM) are some of the other candidates in the fray. Caste-wise, Pillaimars, Vanniyars and Mukkulathor are predominant in the constituency and there is also a sizeable population of Yadavars, Naidus and SC community members.

Sreenivasan has won four parliamentary elections in the constituency 1989, 1991, 1998, 1999. In the 2016 Assembly election, Sreenivasan defeated DMK’s M Basheer Ahamed by a margin of 20,719 votes while Pandi finished third. 

Apart from occasional goof-ups during public speeches, Sreenivasan is a well-known figure among Dindigul voters. Many voters pointed out that drinking water scarcity has reduced over the past few years and listed it as one of his achievements. But detractors point to several civic issues and pending projects in the constituency.

Meanwhile, Pandi, who began his political career from the youth wing of CPM, had been the district secretary of Tamil Nadu Farmers Association and the general secretary of Sugarcane Farmers Association. Pandi is known among voters for being simple and approachable. Discontent over civic issues and DMK’s support may work in his favour. The fact that the constituency has elected CPM MLAs in past elections (2001, 2006, 2011) could be considered an advantage too.

Nearly seven years after being upgraded to a corporation, Dindigul residents are yet to reap the benefits. A cab driver, S Pandiaraj said, “Almost all major roads are riddled with potholes which lead to accidents. The roads were dug up for underground drainage works but the government did not bother to relay the roads. Even the drainage system is incomplete in many areas.” Another long-time demand of the voters is an omni bus stand outside the city so that buses from other cities avoid the 30-minute travel to Kamarajar Bus Stand. It would also reduce traffic congestion in the narrow streets that lead to the Kamarajar terminus,” said A Manickam, a resident.

N Pandi

Voters further demand completion of the Balakrishnapuram bridge and other pending projects. B Jeyaraman, a resident of Balakrishnapuram, said, “We have to cross three railway gates to venture into the city. School and college students and office-goers have to wait for nearly half an hour once gates are closed. When the Balakrishnapuram bridge project was announced, we felt relieved. But even after six years, the project is still pending.” Even the subway constructed few years ago hasn’t been opened, Jeyaraman said. “Parties come and go but our problems remain the same,” he added.

The lock, weaving and tanning industries in the constituency also need a leg-up. There are also fears that water scarcity could return in the summer months and residents want a permanent solution to water issues. Poor solid waste management is another concern. Sreenivasan said, “Two overbridges have been constructed in Hanumantha Nagar and Angu Nagar. The Balakrishna-puram bridge is on the verge of completion and `70 crore-worth drinking water projects have been undertaken. The Government Headquarters Hospital has been expanded and the district has a government medical college now.

In future, steps will be taken to support lock and weaving industries. Polytechnic and law colleges will be established. Cold storage facilities would be provided to farmers. We will also take steps to set up an integrated bus stand as well as to transform Dindigul into a Smart City.”

Pandi told Express: “The minister has not taken any efforts to address people’s grievances. If voted to power, I will promote industrial growth. Pending development projects will be completed and steps will be taken to solve water scarcity permanently. Water bodies will be rejuvenated. Sanitary workers will be given house site patta and safety of women working in spinning mills will be ensured.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dindigul Tamil Nadu Elections AIADMK DMK Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls Tamil Nadu Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Elections 2021
India Matters
A health worker in PPE kit collects a swab sample from a traveller at Anand Vihar ISBT during coronavirus screening. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Second Covid wave fast-n-furious, 10 states fighting infection explosion
A health worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test at New Delhi railway station. (File photo| ANI)
8 states witness steep rise in Covid cases, account for 81% of single-day infections
A medic conducts COVID-19 testing of a tourist at Gateway of India as others wait for their turn. (Photo | PTI)
Half of Covid patients in Maharashtra under-40, only 18% elderly positive
Kamalathal receiving documents of the land transfer | Twitter
Industrialist Anand Mahindra all praise for TN’s Idly Paati, to build house for her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gyms closed, cinema halls at 50%: Karnataka announces stringent restrictions in COVID-19 fight
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
No lockdown without consulting Delhi public: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp