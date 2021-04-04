AIADMK made life easier for people: Palaniswami

By Express News Service

You have completed a 15-week-long campaign for the Assembly elections. How do you perceive the voters’ mood?

It is very positive and people are highly appreciative of our performance. Wherever I meet people, I feel their support and encouragement. I am very pleased and happy.

Unlike previous elections, the AIADMK has faced much opposition from its own office-bearers; three MLAs have been expelled for protesting against official candidates. What do you say about this? Won’t this affect the party’s winning prospects?

This kind of discontent is part of electoral politics. All political parties in the country, perhaps even abroad, face this. But, this will not affect the victory of a party. We are a large, cadre-based party. Ideology, MG Ramachandran, Amma (Jayalalithaa), and the Two Leaves symbol are the pillars of strength to our party. Our cadre are very clear about it.

Poll promises, including Rs `1,500 per month for women family heads, six gas cylinders per year and washing machines for family card holders, will require unprecedented funds. How are you going to manage these huge expenditures?

When Puratchi Thalaivar (MGR) launched the noon meal scheme, all kinds of such economic views were expressed. The DMK also criticised the scheme. Now you see the whole world is taking this scheme as a role model. In the last 10 years, we have been balancing welfare and development. Welfare measures are direct intervention to improve the economic well-being of people. In a democracy, political will to implement welfare-oriented programmes is needed. Funds for welfare schemes will be identified without compromising development and fiscal discipline.

There is criticism that freebies have made people of Tamil Nadu lose self-esteem. Instead of giving them power to buy these articles on their own, giving them freebies is tantamount to make them dependent. Your thoughts?

It is not freebies, alms or doles. It is giving them their rightful share to bring equity in the society. Tamil Nadu follows a unique economic model of development where welfare schemes take due share without compromising on development or infrastructure. It is the duty of the government to give financial support to meet basic needs or requirements for poor people. An empowered population is a great asset to the nation. When people are given such importance, their involvement in nation-building grows several fold.



Which five significant achievements of your government make you hold your head high?

We are disciples of Puratchi Thalaivar MGR and true followers of Amma. Each and every step of ours is to bring happiness in the lives of people. There are many developmental activities implemented by the AIADMK to make life easier for people. People-oriented programmes have put Tamil Nadu ahead of others and we became the number one State in India on many parameters. As far as I am concerned, the Kudimaramathu scheme, Advanced Institute for Integrated Research on Livestock and Animal Sciences, 7.5 per cent reservation for medical aspirants from government schools, Athikadavu Avinashi Scheme, formation of Cauvery Water Management Authority and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee, declaration of Cauvery Delta region as a Protected Special Agriculture Zone, Cauvery - Gundar River Linking Project, setting up 11 medical colleges in one stroke, waiving co-operative bank loans of women and farmers, are forward-looking activities.



Opposition parties say there is an anti-incumbency wave and people are longing for a change of guard. What is your take on this?

It is politically motivated propaganda by the Opposition. I do not find any such wave. On the other hand, I see very positive response to our campaign from people. I have been Chief Minister for the past four years only, but have implemented a number of historic schemes and projects. How can there be an anti-incumbency mood when our government has delivered the goods? Rather, for a first-time Chief Minister like me, without any halo or background, the kind of warmth and welcome shown by people is encouraging. The continuity in my tenure as Chief Minister is needed for continuous development. I am sure people trust me.

In how many seats the AIADMK is hoping to win in the Assembly elections?



We hope to return to power with more than 200 seats.

Why should people vote for the AIADMK government and reject the Opposition?

People should vote for AIADMK for our development agenda to continue. Our rule is people’s rule and our government is for the people and by the people. AIADMK is a common man’s party. DMK must be rejected primarily for its dynasty politics and undemocratic and arrogant attitude of its leaders. Udhayanidhi Stalin’s comment on police officials and Senthil Balaji threatening government officials are a few examples. They are known for their arrogance. Common people will be protected only if the AIADMK comes to power.



What is your view on Makkal Needhi Maiam’s promise of Makkal Canteens on the lines of military canteens being established if they come to power? Kamal Haasan said they would be different from Amma canteens.

I do not understand what Kamal Haasan says. Not only this canteen issue, but also most of his talking is unclear and does not make any sense to people. There are many prime issues like development, employment, economic growth, which need priority.

In the past four years, you have managed to keep the AIADMK together while running the government. What have you learnt in the process?

I have been a foot soldier of the party since 1972. I was trained by Amma. My whole life revolves around my party. In all my actions and thoughts, welfare of my party is of paramount importance. When our intentions are pure, our actions yield the desired results. I feel satisfied that during the most difficult period, my senior colleagues and I could hold the party together.

While the Vanniyar community has largely welcomed the 10.5 per cent quota, there is criticism that your government rushed through the proposal. How would you respond to that?

It is a long-standing demand of the Vanniyar community and to me it is a fair solution to ensure equitable development among various social groups. Such allocation is given based on the numerical size of the communities to ensure equitable distribution of reservation benefits without affecting other groups.

There is a view that the AIADMK and DMK are evenly matched in this election, but the BJP might be a liability to your party. Do you agree with this view? What does the BJP bring to the alliance, in your opinion?

BJP is the ruling party at the Centre. Maintaining a cordial relationship with the Centre is good for the interest of Tamil Nadu. Electoral alliances are decided based on the relative advantage, and we don’t feel it is a liability.

Years after her death, Jayalalithaa remains a beloved figure in Tamil Nadu. Having worked with her, what have you learnt from her?

I will always remember our beloved Amma as a great humanist and compassionate mother. She was everything for me -- a teacher, leader and a loving mother. She took care of every minute political and personal requirement of all those around her. She was a great person... She will live in our hearts forever, and guide us in future.

What promise in your manifesto do you think will have the effect of changing lives and society on a large scale like the noon meal scheme did or even the Amma canteens did especially during the lockdown?

Each and every one of our promises will change the lives of people when implemented. See how the laptop scheme has revolutionised IT skills of Tamil youth.



What must be done to bring more youth, more women and more from marginalised communities to the foreground of electoral politics?

AIADMK is a common man’s party. We are already doing it.

There have been rumours of a ‘schism’ between you and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam. But, in public, you always speak respectfully of each other and refer to him as “Annan”. What is the relationship really like at present?

As you said all are rumours, and not true at all. It is not any “schism” between us but different points of view. After discussion and deliberations, we do things that are good for the party, good for the State and good for the country.

‘Why stalin is wrong on mk memorial’

Palaniswami, while campaigning at Vanavasi on Saturday, said, “Tomorrow is the last day for campaigning and Stalin will stage many dramas. He may say we denied a place at Marina to bury his father Karunanidhi and will cry and create sentiment among people. When former CM Janaki Ramachandran died, AIADMK functionaries approached the then CM M Karunanidhi to provide a place to bury her near MGR memorial.

He allegedly said she was not the serving CM and thus, they could not provide land for her at Marina. Similarly, when former CM K Kamaraj died, he gave the same written statement and denied the request. Based on that statement, we were also unable to provide land for Karunanidhi, as he was not the serving CM. Instead, we gave two acres at Guindy worth Rs 150 crore. But, Stalin didn’t accept it and approached the court.”