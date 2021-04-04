At least 149 gold coins distributed to voters seized in Karaikal

By Express News Service

KARAIKAL: A flying squad seized at least 149 gold coins worth over Rs 5 lakh and Rs 90,500 in cash from a group allegedly distributing them to the voters in Surakkudi village in Karaikal's Thirunallar taluk on Saturday night. However, the suspects are yet to be arrested.

According to sources, a flying squad received information that a group was distributing gold coins to voters in Surakkudi on Saturday. When the team arrived there at around 9.30 pm, a group fled the spot, leaving behind two of their motorcycles. The squad impounded the vehicles and also found 149 gold coins in transparent plastic covers left behind by the suspects.

The seized coins are estimated to be worth about Rs 5 lakh in value. The gang had also left behind Rs 90,500 in cash at the spot. The flying squad handed over the cash and gold coins to senior election officials, who handed them over to the treasury.

“We cannot confirm to which party the suspects are affiliated as we are yet to arrest them. Investigations are still underway,”a senior police official told TNIE. However, addressing reporters in Puducherry on Sunday, the Union Territory's chief electorall officer Shurbir Singh said he had received information that the gold coins were being given seeking votes for the BJP.