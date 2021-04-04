STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

At least 149 gold coins distributed to voters seized in Karaikal

According to sources, a flying squad received information that a group was distributing gold coins to voters in Surakkudi on Saturday.

Published: 04th April 2021 10:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2021 10:48 PM   |  A+A-

A flying squad seized at least 149 gold coins worth over Rs 5 lakh (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KARAIKAL: A flying squad seized at least 149 gold coins worth over Rs 5 lakh and Rs 90,500 in cash from a group allegedly distributing them to the voters in Surakkudi village in Karaikal's Thirunallar taluk on Saturday night. However, the suspects are yet to be arrested.

According to sources, a flying squad received information that a group was distributing gold coins to voters in Surakkudi on Saturday. When the team arrived there at around 9.30 pm, a group fled the spot, leaving behind two of their motorcycles. The squad impounded the vehicles and also found 149 gold coins in transparent plastic covers left behind by the suspects.

The seized coins are estimated to be worth about Rs 5 lakh in value. The gang had also left behind Rs 90,500 in cash at the spot. The flying squad handed over the cash and gold coins to senior election officials, who handed them over to the treasury.

“We cannot confirm to which party the suspects are affiliated as we are yet to arrest them. Investigations are still underway,”a senior police official told TNIE. However, addressing reporters in Puducherry on Sunday, the Union Territory's chief electorall officer Shurbir Singh said he had received information that the gold coins were being given seeking votes for the BJP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
gold coins Karaikal Puducherry polls Puducherry assembly polls
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul unsurprisingly burns himself in Harvard interaction
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

13 medicos in Bengaluru test positive for Covid, some even after vaccine jabs
 

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 near the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Night and weekend curfew in Maharashtra to cushion economy
Hit by poverty, couple gives away newborn twin daughters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Daily cases rise past 4000 in Delhi, ICU beds running out fast
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
With over one lakh new infections, COVID-19 cases reach record high in India
Gallery
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp