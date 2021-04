By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With just two days left for Assembly polls, Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Saturday took to Twitter to announce a campaign to expose political parties that lure voters with cash.

In a tweet, Kamal urged the public to expose on social media the members of political parties who come forward to distribute cash or freebies. The actor also asked them to tag him in the post, adding that he would pay a visit to the house of the whistleblower as a mark of honour.