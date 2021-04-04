Khusbu Sundar booked for violating Model Code of Conduct

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Actor and BJP candidate for Thousand Lights constituency Khusbu Sundar has been booked by Kodambakkam police for allegedly distributing pamphlets at mosques, thus violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

A complaint was lodged by S Sureshkumar, assistant engineer (CMWSSSB), and additional flying squad-1 for the constituency. The complainant stated that Kushboo and her party cadre distributed election-related pamphlets at a mosque on Arcot Road. A senior police officer said campaigns are prohibited at religious places as per MCC and she repeatedly violated the rules despite warnings.