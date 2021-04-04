STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Orders reserved on plea against Veda Nilayam acquisition

Every process in acquiring the property was done hastily without any consent of the family members, the petitioner emphasised.

A four-year-old file picture of former CM J Jayalalithaa’s residence Veda Nilayam

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Saturday reserved its orders on pleas moved by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s heirs – Deepa and Deepak – challenging the government notification for acquisition of her residence into a memorial and the compensation fixed for the acquisition. According to the petitioners, there is a possibility to use Veda Nilayam for public charity as part of the trust that is to be formed as directed by the court.

Every process in acquiring the property was done hastily without any consent of the family members, the petitioner emphasised. A division bench, in May last year, had declared Jayalalithaa’s nephew J Deepak and his sister Deepa as legal heirs, who can inherit all properties left behind by the former CM. In January this year, the court passed an interim order restraining the State from opening the Poes Garden property to the public as a memorial. Justice N Seshasayee hearing the submissions reserved it for orders. 

