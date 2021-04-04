Stalin has no qualities to become CM: Ramadoss

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: PMK youth wing president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday campaigned at Acharapakkam Assembly constituency in Kancheepuram district and urged the people to vote for AIADMK candidate there.

During his campaign, Anbumani said that Tamil Nadu has got the opportunity to make a farmer the Chief Minister of the State after seven decades. Hence, voters should make use of this opportunity and vote the AIADMK-led alliance to power. He added that DMK chief Stalin has no qualities to become the Chief Minister of the State.