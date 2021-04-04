Tamil Nadu elections 2021: Key points to remember before you go for voting on April 6

By Express News Service

Mask check; Gloves check; Sanitiser check; what else are we forgetting?

Oh yes, voter’s ID! With the election heat and the onset of summer on top of our heads, it's possible you might forget a few things before you go and cast your vote tomorrow. Not to mention this is a one-of-a-kind polls the State is witnessing with Covid-19 being a party pooper. Here’s a quick run-through of what you, as a voter, need to know before exercising your franchise

Express illustration

What if your name is missing?

If your name is not there in the above-mentioned section, you must also check “Mother Electoral Rolls” and “Supplementary Electoral Rolls” to check whether it has been included in the last-minute revisions, done in the last week of March. If you still cannot find your name, you may raise the issue with the contact number of your booth staff, who will guide you on what to do next

For those of you whose names are present in the NVSP and in the electoral roll, you may need to have your Voter’s ID. If you do not have one, you may simply download it online by visiting www.nsvp.in and press “EPIC download”. Just type your EPIC number and it will generate your voter’s ID. You may print it and get it laminated. If you do not manage to get your voter’s ID, there is no need to panic as you can still cast your vote with a legitimate government-authorized ID, such as Aadhaar card/Passport/Driver’s License/Pan card

Check if you are a registered voter

Visit the National Voters Service Portal (www.electoralsearch. in) and type your EPIC number (voter ID number) and State. It will instantly show your name, age, relative’s name, part number, part name, address of your polling booth. The contact number of your booth staff will also be there for any clarification

Booth slip

Your booth staff will give you a slip which will allow you to enter the booth for voting. If you do not get the slip at your house by Monday evening (April 5), call your local booth staff and ask them for it without fail

Verify if your name is there in the electoral roll

Only if your name is there in the electoral roll, you would be allowed to vote. Visit www.elections.tn.gov. in >> click on “Electoral Roll” >> click on “Final Publication of Electoral Rolls”. Then, go to your constituency and click on your booth number (part name) and verify if your name and photo identity are both present in the electoral roll of your booth

Voting time 7 am to 7 pm

Names of candidates and party

symbols being installed into an

EVM | Ashwin Prasath

Inside polling booth

1. Before recording your vote, the presiding polling officer will press a button in control the unit so as to

enable the ballot unit to record new vote

2. At the voting compartment, you will see a green lamp in the ballot unit. It is an indication that the unit is ready to record new vote

3. As soon as the voter presses the blue button against the candidate, the lamp next to it will glow red and a long beep sound is heard

4. Both audio and visual indications are for the voter to be assured that his/her vote has been recorded correctly. In addition, one can also verify if the vote was recorded correctly through VVPAT

April 6 Rundown

Voters should wear masks before entering the polling booth. The polling staff will ask you to remove your mask to verify identity

After verifying the identity, hand gloves will be given

Voters can cast their votes in the ballot unit

After casting the vote, remove the hand glove and drop it in the dustbin

Covid patients can cast their votes between 6 pm and 7 pm

Mobile phones are not allowed inside polling booths

Names of candidates, as per the order in the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), will be pasted outside the voting booth. Voters can check the candidate’s name and symbol corresponding to it

The booth staff will verify your name and photo-identify, following which you will be allowed to vote in any one of the symbols and names of the candidates displayed in the EVM