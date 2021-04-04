STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu elections: Putting a stop to flow with ‘flying’ colours

Meanwhile in Tiruppur, the Cheyur police arrested two men who stored 2,051 liquor bottles, which were allegedly meant to be given to voters on polling day.

Published: 04th April 2021 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2021 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

corruption, neta, politics, politician, Cash, Cash for Vote

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI/COIMBATORE/SALEM/TIRUPATTUR: With the polls just three days away, Saturday witnessed a marked increase in the value of bribes detected and confiscated from political party workers across the State.

At Danishpet in Salem district, flying squad officials found 300 mock voting pads – bearing the name of AMMK’s Harur Assembly constituency candidate Murugan – in a car.

They were being transported without permission. Meanwhile in Tiruppur, the Cheyur police arrested two men who stored 2,051 liquor bottles, which were allegedly meant to be given to voters on polling day.

The bottles were found during a raid at the house of a panchayat ward member named Baby on Friday night.

The arrested persons – Baby’s husband Murugesan (57) and son-in-law Ayyappan (35) – bought the liquor from several TASMAC outlets in Avinashi.

As usual, bribe money too was seized in different parts of the State. In Tirupattur, the police seized Rs 1,26,900 in cash from two DMK cadre and arrested them.

DMK’s Ambur constituency candidate AC Vilvanathan was also booked as he is the uncle of one of those arrested.

In Vellore district, a Flying Squad Team (FST) caught two men distributing cash to voters on behalf of the DMK at Thuthithangal village on Friday night.

The men were identified as Ramesh and Dhakshanamoorthy, and Rs 21,880 was seized from them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu elections Tamil Nadu assembly polls 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2021 Tamil Nadu polls Tamil Nadu Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Elections 2021 Cash for votes
India Matters
A security personnel is shifted for treatment after he was injured in an encounter with Naxals in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. (Photo | PTI)
Chhattisgarh: Bodies of 17 jawans recovered at encounter site, toll rises to 22
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
Eight states account for over 80 per cent of new COVID-19 cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)

Delhi University college sacks Prof GN Saibaba for alleged Maoist links
 

Tribals of Swabhiman Anchal gather at Gorasetu demanding withdrawal of BSF personnel from the region. (File Photo| EPS)
TNIE Expressions | Tribals must be involved in forest management, say Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
India COVID: In second wave, spread of infection 2x faster than first wave; 10k to 90k in a month
80, including 62 COVID patients, rescued from burning hospital in MP's Ujjain
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp