TN elections: When 'poll boycott' ended up being a publicity gimmick in Tiruchy

Jose K Joseph

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: In an attempt to draw the attention of the public, a group of residents from Keelakalkandar Kottai in Tiruchy circulated pamphlets among the public, falsely claiming that all residents of the locality have decided to boycott the election in protest against authorities' inaction in stopping the construction of the Corporation's sewage treatment plant in the area.

When TNIE visited the locality, it was revealed that the residents had no plans to boycott the election. Though a few black flags were found in the area behind Shivan Kovil in Keelakalkandar Kottai, the residents claimed that they were put up by a group of youngsters.

"I have no plans to boycott the election. I don't know who placed it in front of my house. Why should I boycott the election just because someone placed a flag in front of my house," asked Natarajan, a resident.

A resident, on condition of anonymity, said, "Some people from the nearby area erected poles with a piece of black cloth in the middle of the road and took photos. They usually do such things during the election time to gain publicity."

When TNIE called a number found on the pamphlet under the name of Shekar, the person claimed that his name was actually Vijay Kumar. When he was told about the pamphlets and the 'boycott,' Kumar said that the flags were not put up by him, but other residents of Keelakalkandar Kottai.

Kumar, who claimed to be a resident of Keelakalkandar Kottai himself, was, however, not able to show his house in the area. But, he kept claiming that he was from the locality.

Another resident of the area also claimed that he had not announced any election boycott .

A senior Corporation official said, "We have permission from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control and National Green Tribunal to construct a sewage plant here. We have finished almost 40 per cent of construction work and it will not create any inconvenience to residents."