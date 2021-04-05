Don't believe rumours on complete lockdown but prepare for restrictions: Top TN official

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Urging people not to believe rumours on a complete lockdown after the Assembly elections on April 6, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, however, said steps will definitely be taken to restrict non-essential activities in Tamil Nadu to prevent a Maharashtra-like COVID-19 situation here.

The Health Secretary said depending on the need, non-essential activities may be restricted step by step without affecting the public. "We must gain the cooperation of people without affecting them. A decision will be taken after a meeting with experts. People should not panic but follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour," Radhakrishnan said.

People should avoid crowding during non-essential activities like marriages, funerals and cultural events, besides also avoiding unnecessary travel, he said.

Restrictions will certainly be tightened in containment zones -- of which there are 925 as of now -- after the elections and essential items will be supplied to people through volunteers, Radhakrishnan said. Also, fever camps and door-to-door fever surveillance will be intensified after the elections, he said.

The test positivity rate is 8.01 percent in Chennai, 6.85 percent in Ranipet, 6.17 percent in Coimbatore and 5.53 percent in Chengalpattu. The Union Health Ministry has advised to bring down the positivity rate to below 5 percent. So, testing and contact tracing will be intensified and screening centres will also be increased, the Health Secretary added.

He also requested people to wear masks and follow COVID-19 protocols and urged all those eligible to get vaccinated.

People should realise that cases are increasing because of violation of standard operating procedures, Radhakrishnan said.