STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Don't believe rumours on complete lockdown but prepare for restrictions: Top TN official

Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said steps will definitely be taken to restrict non-essential activities in Tamil Nadu to prevent a Maharashtra-like COVID-19 situation here

Published: 05th April 2021 06:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan inspecting the state vaccine store at the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services in Chennai (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Urging people not to believe rumours on a complete lockdown after the Assembly elections on April 6, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, however, said steps will definitely be taken to restrict non-essential activities in Tamil Nadu to prevent a Maharashtra-like COVID-19 situation here.

The Health Secretary said depending on the need, non-essential activities may be restricted step by step without affecting the public. "We must gain the cooperation of people without affecting them. A decision will be taken after a meeting with experts. People should not panic but follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour," Radhakrishnan said.

People should avoid crowding during non-essential activities like marriages, funerals and cultural events, besides also avoiding unnecessary travel, he said.

Restrictions will certainly be tightened in containment zones -- of which there are 925 as of now -- after the elections and essential items will be supplied to people through volunteers, Radhakrishnan said. Also, fever camps and door-to-door fever surveillance will be intensified after the elections, he said.

The test positivity rate is 8.01 percent in Chennai, 6.85 percent in Ranipet, 6.17 percent in Coimbatore and 5.53 percent in Chengalpattu. The Union Health Ministry has advised to bring down the positivity rate to below 5 percent. So, testing and contact tracing will be intensified and screening centres will also be increased, the Health Secretary added.

He also requested people to wear masks and follow COVID-19 protocols and urged all those eligible to get vaccinated.

People should realise that cases are increasing because of violation of standard operating procedures, Radhakrishnan said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp