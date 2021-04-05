Share details of Influenza-like Illness cases, Coimbatore private hospitals told
With the district witnessing a spurt in Covid cases, the Directorate of Public Health
has now directed private hospitals to file details of those with Influenza-like Illness online.
Published: 05th April 2021 02:38 AM | Last Updated: 05th April 2021 02:38 AM
