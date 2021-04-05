Tamil Nadu elections 2021: A government doctor who entered poll fray to fight NEET

Aadhithya MS By

Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: He quit his job as doctor at Aranthangi Government Hospital to jump into the poll fray. His main poll plank was ‘anti-NEET’ and he said he would take the fight against the examination forward if elected to the Assembly.

Dr Dhakshanamoorthy (40) quit his job two months ago and chose to contest the election from Aranthangi as an Independent candidate under the ‘bucket’ symbol. Though not a star candidate, his unique campaigning method using projectors have turned many heads.

Helping them get jobs

“For over 16 years I have been helping students get educated and land in good jobs. I want to focus on the uplift of the underprivileged. While NEET is not the only reason, it is one of the important causes that brought me to the poll fray,” Dhakshanamoorthy told TNIE. He was very vocal against NEET during its implementation, participated and also led protests against the test in several parts of the State.

“I come from a humble family. My father was a carpenter and only through education, I came up in life. I want all students like me in Aranthangi and all parts of my State to come up in life. I studied in Aranthangi Government Higher Secondary School. I still work with my classmates to help students and youth from the region under the banner ‘Dhisaigal’.” Dhakshanamoorthy’s campaign has been more about opposing NEET and the protection of rights of students, women and the underprivileged.

Support from students

Students who received his support in their education and job pursuit have been helping him in his campaign, even as his use of projectors to display speeches caught the attention of passers-by at every spot he campaigned.

Apart from the open vehicle from which he campaigns, two more vehicles are part of the entourage. One plays audio messages addressing voters, while the other carries a projector screen.

After his schooling, Dhakshanamoorthy studied in Thanjavur Medical College and did his Diploma in Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy at Stanley Medical College in Chennai.