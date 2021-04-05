STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu elections 2021: A government doctor who entered poll fray to fight NEET

Dr Dhakshanamoorthy (40) quit his job two months ago and chose to contest the election from Aranthangi as an Independent candidate under the ‘bucket’ symbol.

Published: 05th April 2021 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

Dhakshnamoorthy is contesting from Aranthangi on ‘bucket’ symbol

Dhakshnamoorthy is contesting from Aranthangi on ‘bucket’ symbol| Express

By Aadhithya MS
Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: He quit his job as doctor at Aranthangi Government Hospital to jump into the poll fray. His main poll plank was ‘anti-NEET’ and he said he would take the fight against the examination forward if elected to the Assembly.

Dr Dhakshanamoorthy (40) quit his job two months ago and chose to contest the election from Aranthangi as an Independent candidate under the ‘bucket’ symbol. Though not a star candidate, his unique campaigning method using projectors have turned many heads. 

Helping them get jobs
“For over 16 years I have been helping students get educated and land in good jobs. I want to focus on the uplift of the underprivileged. While NEET is not the only reason, it is one of the important causes that brought me to the poll fray,” Dhakshanamoorthy told TNIE.  He was very vocal against NEET during its implementation, participated and also led protests against the test in several parts of the State.

“I come from a humble family. My father was a carpenter and only through education, I came up in life. I want all students like me in Aranthangi and all parts of my State to come up in life. I studied in Aranthangi Government Higher Secondary School. I still work with my classmates to help students and youth from the region under the banner ‘Dhisaigal’.” Dhakshanamoorthy’s campaign has been more about opposing NEET and the protection of rights of students, women and the underprivileged.

Support from students
Students who received his support in their education and job pursuit have been helping him in his campaign, even as his use of projectors to display speeches caught the attention of passers-by at every spot he campaigned.

Apart from the open vehicle from which he campaigns, two more vehicles are part of the entourage. One plays audio messages addressing voters, while the other carries a projector screen. 

After his schooling, Dhakshanamoorthy studied in Thanjavur Medical College and did his Diploma in Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy at Stanley Medical College in Chennai. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aranthangi Government Hospital Dr Dhakshanamoorthy Tamil Nadu elections
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul unsurprisingly burns himself in Harvard interaction
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

13 medicos in Bengaluru test positive for Covid, some even after vaccine jabs
 

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 near the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Night and weekend curfew in Maharashtra to cushion economy
Hit by poverty, couple gives away newborn twin daughters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Daily cases rise past 4000 in Delhi, ICU beds running out fast
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
With over one lakh new infections, COVID-19 cases reach record high in India
Gallery
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp