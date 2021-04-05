Tamil Nadu elections: DMK and TNCC slam AIADMK for ‘false’ advertisements

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin and TNCC president KS Alagiri on Sunday charged the AIADMK-led alliance of spreading false propaganda as newspaper advertisements over fear of losing in the Assembly polls.

Campaigning in the city, Stalin said, “The AIADMK camp has issued fake advertisements in the print media. If there was any truth in their charges, the AIADMK could have filed cases and arrested DMK members.

Their camp stooping too low as to issue untruths as advertisements reveals their true colours.” Claiming that the AIADMK alliance is not able to stomach the people’s support for the DMK alliance, Alagiri said that the advertisement shows that the ruling party has become aware of its impending failure.