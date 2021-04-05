TN polls: War between dharma and adharma, says CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: “The current election is a battle between righteousness and injustice; a war between dharma and adharma. In this war, dharma should win and the AIAMDK cadre should work for that to encash the goodwill of the people as votes,” Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, said in a joint statement on Sunday as they wrapped up their campaigns for the April 6 elections to the State Assembly.

“The people of Tamil Nadu know very well that the very purpose of late leader MG Ramachandran launching the AIADMK party was to protect the people from the ‘evil force’, called DMK. This is an election to decide whether the good governance of the Amma government should continue or the dynasty rule of the DMK, a corrupt governance, should return,” they said. Both the leaders also urged the people to vote for the candidates of the AIADMK and its alliance parties - BJP, PMK, TMC, and others in the fray.

“On the path shown by our leaders MGR and J Jayalalithaa, we love all faiths and adore women as gods, mothers and sisters. On the contrary, the DMK sees differences among various faiths and insult women. They use minorities as tools for winning elections. They never fulfilled their electoral promises. And, they have been unleashing false promises with a view to defeat the AIAMDK which is providing good governance,” Palaniswami and Panneerselvam said.

‘Protective shield’

Stating that the DMK has been spreading an illusory net to deceive the women of Tamil Nadu, EPS and OPS said, “On the contrary, the AIA MDK cadre are here to safeguard the women of the State. We will remain as protective shield to all the religions.

We have announced many good schemes for the prosperity of TNTN and Tamils,” and went on to add, “We have vowed to protect the people even by sacrificing our lives.” They promised that the AIAAIAAIADMK would continue to work for uplifting poor, downtrodden, and middle-class people.

“We promise that we will protect your assets from DMK men. If you give your mandate for the continuance of this governance, we will work untiringly for your welfare,” they promised.