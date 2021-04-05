STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN polls: War between dharma and adharma, says CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam

Both the leaders also urged the people to vote for the candidates of the AIADMK and its alliance parties - BJP, PMK, TMC, and others in the fray.

Published: 05th April 2021 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 02:47 AM   |  A+A-

CM Palaniswami addressing a rally at his home turf Edappadi on the last day of campaigning

CM Palaniswami addressing a rally at his home turf Edappadi on the last day of campaigning | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  “The current election is a battle between righteousness and injustice; a war between dharma and adharma. In this war, dharma should win and the AIAMDK cadre should work for that to encash the goodwill of the people as votes,” Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, said in a joint statement on Sunday as they wrapped up their campaigns for the April 6 elections to the State Assembly.

“The people of Tamil Nadu know very well that the very purpose of late leader MG Ramachandran launching the AIADMK party was to protect the people from the ‘evil force’, called DMK. This is an election to decide whether the good governance of the Amma government should continue or the dynasty rule of the DMK, a corrupt governance, should return,” they said. Both the leaders also urged the people to vote for the candidates of the AIADMK and its alliance parties - BJP, PMK, TMC, and others in the fray.

“On the path shown by our leaders MGR and J Jayalalithaa, we love all faiths and adore women as gods, mothers and sisters. On the contrary, the DMK sees differences among various faiths and insult women. They use minorities as tools for winning elections. They never fulfilled their electoral promises. And, they have been unleashing false promises with a view to defeat the AIAMDK which is providing good governance,” Palaniswami and Panneerselvam said. 

‘Protective shield’

Stating that the DMK has been spreading an illusory net to deceive the women of Tamil Nadu, EPS and OPS said, “On the contrary, the AIA MDK cadre are here to safeguard the women of the State. We will remain as protective shield to all the religions.

We have announced many good schemes for the prosperity of TNTN and Tamils,” and went on to add, “We have vowed to protect the people even by sacrificing our lives.” They promised that the AIAAIAAIADMK would continue to work for uplifting poor, downtrodden, and middle-class people.

“We promise that we will protect your assets from DMK men. If you give your mandate for the continuance of this governance, we will work untiringly for your welfare,” they promised.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami O Panneerselvam Tamil nadu elections
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul unsurprisingly burns himself in Harvard interaction
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

13 medicos in Bengaluru test positive for Covid, some even after vaccine jabs
 

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 near the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Night and weekend curfew in Maharashtra to cushion economy
Hit by poverty, couple gives away newborn twin daughters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Daily cases rise past 4000 in Delhi, ICU beds running out fast
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
With over one lakh new infections, COVID-19 cases reach record high in India
Gallery
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp