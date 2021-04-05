STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Works for AIIMS Madurai will start very soon: JP Nadda

Published: 05th April 2021 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

BJP National President JP Nadda (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday assured that the works for setting up All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Madurai would start very soon and that the project was delayed due to issues, including building design and soil testing. 

Addressing a press meet ahead of winding up campaign for the Assembly polls, Nadda said, “I was the Union Health Minister when AIIMS was announced for Madurai. The Centre has sanctioned huge funds for the hospital that would have several super specialty departments.

Some issues came up and we have dealt with them. Further works will start very soon. As many as 19 AIIMS hospitals are coming up across the country.” On DMK president MK Stalin’s promise that Citizenship (Amendment) Act would not be implemented in Tamil Nadu, the BJP chief said, “The CAA has been passed by the Parliament and it is a Central legislation.

How can a State government bypass a Central legislation. This promise of DMK shows how much they know about administration and how lightly they take the people of the State.” Referring to the criticism for legislation against Triple Talaq, Nadda said, “The Supreme Court had said the Triple Talaq should go away.  The legislation was passed by the Parliament and it is now being implemented.

Why does the Congress and DMK want to take our country back to the 13th century by opposing this? Muslim women have appreciated the law.”  On the electoral prospects of the AIADMK-BJP alliance in Tamil Nadu, Nadda said that the alliance has a clear lead to form the government. 

The BJP chief also condoled the demise of security personnel in the Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh. “We extend our condolences to the bereaved families. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has taken this issue very seriously. He cut short his campaign and rushed back to New Delhi to take suitable action,” he said.

