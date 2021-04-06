13.8 per cent polling registered in Tamil Nadu till 9 am

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: About 13.8 per cent of votes polled between 7 am and 9 am in the 16th Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Dindigul district registered the highest polling percentage of 20.23 percentage followed by Namakkal (16.55 % ) and Salem (15.6 .%)

Tirunelveli district registered the lowest polling percentage of 9.98 percentage.

Chennai registered the second-lowest polling percentage with 10.58 percentage and Chengalpet with the third lowest of 11.66 percentage.

Barring few places, polling commenced all the polling booths. The State has 88,937 polling booths. Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines which allows voters to verify if their votes recorded correctly put in along with EVM in all booths

In few districts including Tirunelveli, recorded low turn out due to faulty EVMs reported in few places. However, the issues had been sorted out and polling commenced now.

Similarly, in Chennai polling delayed in few booths due to glitches in EVMs.

In Royapuram, at a booth where Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar cast his vote, polling was stopped for a brief period due to malfunctioning of EVM.