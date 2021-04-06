2,100 voters from Tamil Nadu village boycott polls after closure of railway gate

Lalitha Ranjani By

Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Over 2,100 voters in Kamuthakudi village in Paramakudi (SC) constituency boycotted the polls on Tuesday.

According to local sources, there are a total of 2,179 voters in Kamuthakudi village including 1,130 men and 1,049 women. Three polling stations have been set up here.

Sources said that a railway gate that connected the village was removed two years ago, due to the construction of an over-bridge. The move forced the villagers to take a detour of at least three kilometres to reach the village, sources added.

With a spinning mill and a PDS godown located in the village, the removal of the railway gate reportedly inconvenienced the villagers.

A week ago, the villagers decided to boycott the polls and hoisted black flags atop their houses as their issue was not resolved despite repeated demands for two years.

On Tuesday, as earlier announced, the villagers boycotted the polls. Local sources said only eight votes were polled in the village till noon, including that of six polling personnel and DMDK candidate M Selvi.