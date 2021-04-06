STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ajith’s mask and phone grabbing stunt, Vijay’s cycle set social media abuzz on polling day

Published: 06th April 2021 04:50 PM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Were actors Ajith and Vijay delivering a message when they came to the polling booth to cast their votes on Tuesday?

Ajith wore a mask in red and black -- the colours in the DMK flag -- to his booth in Thiruvanmiyur, while Vijay came on a bicycle painted in red and black to a booth in Neelankarai.  

Near the booth, a fan tried to take a selfie with Ajith but in a quick move, the actor snatched the mobile phone from him as he did not wear a mask, before returning it after a while.

Messages in support of Ajith as well as those regretting his action went viral along with the video showing the actor snatching away the phone. The actor later apologised to those around before leaving the place.

Meanwhile, actor Vijay came to his polling booth in style in a bicycle cordoned off by his fans on two-wheelers. The bicycle, painted in red and black, created a flutter as if indicating his support to the DMK. Actor Ponvannan drew a portrait of a red and black mask and bicycle in red and black paint conveying a political message even as polling was going on.

Some said politicians campaigned for many days to bring home the problems faced by the people due to the rise in prices of petrol and diesel but Vijay conveyed his protest in a few seconds by riding a bicycle.

However, after a couple of hours, Vijay’s public relations in charge clarified that the only reason the actor took a bicycle was that he had to pass through small streets to reach the booth and there would be no space for parking his car. “There was no other reason behind his cycling to the polling booth,” the PR person indicated.

