As polls arrive, demand for ‘give and take’ on rise

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: The days of cash-for-votes being an underhanded, hush-hush affair seem to be far behind us. On Monday, a few residents of Pattanam village in Rasipuram Assembly constituency staged a road roko brazenly demanding money from political parties in return for their votes.

The protesters raised slogans questioning why they had not received a single rupee from the parties yet. “With just a few hours left for the polls, political parties are refusing to give money to us. But, other people in and around the village got Rs 500 to Rs 1000 per vote,” they said. Police brought five protesters for inquiry.