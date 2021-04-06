Can AIADMK protect its bastion of western TN?

S Mannar Mannan By

COIMBATORE: MGR formed ADMK in the year 1972. Since then, the party has had an amazing history with western Tamil Nadu as the region has never let the party down; but twice — in 1989, when there was a split and in 1996, when Jayalalithaa lost in Bargur.

Even in 2016, AIADMK rode on a wave of success in western TN to form the government for the second consecutive term, a feat previously achieved by MGR. With Jayalalithaa heading the ship, AIADMK won 45 out of the total 57 seats in the region, which is one-third of the 136 seats it won that year.But, with her untimely demise and the intra-party squabbles that followed, the party suffered a huge setback and failed to replicate the success three years down the line, in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. It lost all the nine LS seats in the region to the alliance led by arch rival DMK. With a resurgent DMK breathing down its neck, the AIADMK is largely banking on the western region to retain power.

It is also a matter of prestige for the AIADMK to ensure that the fort is not breached because the region boasts of heavyweights like Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Ministers SP Velumani, P Thangamani and KA Sengottaiyan. The latter is contesting his ninth election and has lost only once so far. Taking into consideration all these factors, Palaniswami hit the campaign trail as early as December 19, last year, after offering prayers at the Periya Soragai Perumal temple in Edappadi. To Palaniswami’s advantage, the Gounder community, a majority in western TN, is likely to back him so that a person from the community continues as the CM. The recent controversial comments made by DMK leader A Raja has created a ‘sympathy wave’ for the CM in his community, especially among women voters. The 10.5 per cent reservation for Vanniyar could also help the AIADMK alliance in Salem, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts.

DMK trying to make inroads

The DMK, on the other hand, which is keen to wrest power is determined to make inroads into Western TN. Both parties launched intense campaigns in the region months before poll dates were announced. DMK chief MK Stalin is confident that the party will breach the AIADMK bastion this time. This reflected in the massive public meeting the DMK-led alliance organised in Salem, in which Rahul Gandhi also took part. The party had organised a meeting at the same venue in the run up to the 2019 LS election.

The Kamal factor

Actor and MNM chief Kamal Haasan did not contest in 2019 LS election, and justified his decision by saying that he would rather carry the palanquin of his candidates than sit in it himself. This time he has taken the plunge and is contesting in Coimbatore (south) constituency. For the major part of the campaigning, he remained in Coimbatore and is likely to put up a tough fight.

Communal equation

The campaigning was by and large peaceful till it reached the fag end. Clashes broke out between traders on Big Bazaar Street in Town Hall during a rally organise by BJP, in which UP CM Yogi Adityanath participated. The incident became a talking point, and Opposition parties accused the BJP of trying to divide voters on communal lines. Mayura Jayakumar of Congress and Kamal Haasan visited the traders and extended support. BJP candidate Vanathi Srinivasan, however, played it down by saying that the Opposition was blowing a ‘minor incident’ out of proportion and blamed police for lapse in security. As tensions simmered, minister SP Velumani visited the area and assured traders that the AIADMK would always stand by them.

Murugan in Dharapuram

The small town of Dharapuram in Tiruppur was caught in the political whirlwind when in January, Rahul Gandhi addressed his first public meeting there. Congress was expected to retain the seat in the DMK alliance, as its candidate VS Kalimuthu won in 2016. But DMK decided to contest on its own. Surprisingly, BJP fielded its State president L Murugan in the reserved constituency, and since then he has been campaigning in every nook and cranny. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed a public rally here garnering support for Murugan.