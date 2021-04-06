STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

PwDs opting for postal ballot allege threat by political party members

As many as 9,000 people applied for postal ballots in 16 Assembly constituencies of Chennai, and election officials found that out of them, 7,300 were eligible.

Published: 06th April 2021 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

PwD Candidates; Persons with Disability

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | AMIT BANDRE)

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Activists working for the rights of differently-abled persons have claimed that they have been receiving complaints of political party members intimidating differently-abled people who have opted for postal ballots. They said that there have been instances of party members distributing money just a day before voting.

“In Villupuram, a boy with cerebral palsy had opted for postal ballot service. His voting was scheduled two days ago. Just a day before that, he was bribed by some members of a party. The blatant flouting of norms did not end there,” said S Annamalai, general secretary of the December 3 Movement. 

He added that on the day of voting, the father of the boy was asked to vote on behalf of the boy. “His father had complained to us. The election team had told his father that he could vote on behalf of his son. But, that opens a lot of avenues for vote manipulation.”

In another incident, a man from Kallakurichi said that the Village Administration Officer did not give his voting slip. “I am against the political party that they are supporting. So, they are holding my vote. It is the same case with two other people that I know,” he said.

As many as 9,000 people applied for postal ballots in 16 Assembly constituencies of Chennai, and election officials found that out of them, 7,300 were eligible. “There are lots of complaints of intimidation, stopping ingress, and denial of postal ballot by village administration officers across the State. This will in some way affect the election results,” said TMN Deepak, differently-abled rights activist.

Experts had earlier made an observation that the postal ballots would turn out to be a game-changer, mostly benefiting the party in power as most returning officers (RO) would obey their bosses. “The discretionary power of ROs would play a more important role than peoples’ power here. It would be a big threat to democracy,” they predicted. 

‘My voting slip is withheld’
A man from Kallakurichi said that the Village Administration Officer did not give his voting slip. “I am against the political party that they are supporting. So, they are holding my vote. It is the same case with two other people that I know,” he said

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Elections differently-abled person disabled PwD Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls Tamil Nadu Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Elections 2021
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp