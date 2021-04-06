STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Sweaty PPEs' turns off COVID patients from voting in Karaikal  

Those who were ready to comply with the officials were transported to respective polling booths in special ambulances.

Published: 06th April 2021 10:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 10:27 PM   |  A+A-

Health workers in PPE kits.

Health workers in PPE kits. (Photo| PTI)

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: As many as 69 Covid-positive people went back on their decision to vote as they did not want to wear PPE kits in Karaikal.

"There are about 600 active cases in Karaikal district. 315 people initially showed the willingness to vote. But in the end, only 246 people chose to vote. The others later decided not to vote as they did not want to wear 'Sweaty PPEs'," said Dr K Mohanraj, the deputy director of health services in Karaikal.

Those who were ready to comply with the officials were transported to respective polling booths in special ambulances. There were some people who were not COVID patients but voted after 6 pm which added to the worries of personnel in polling booths.  

Only three COVID patients voted in Nagai?

There were over 500 active cases in Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts on Tuesday. It is learnt that these people hardly came for voting. "We tried reaching out to zonal medical officers and learnt that only three among them voted. They voted in Thethakudi, Kariyapattinam and Vedaranyam town in Vedaranyam block. We are trying to verify our own finding. We could provide an accurate picture by Wednesday," said Dr A Liakath Ali, the district epidemiologist.

