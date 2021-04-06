STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu elections: Make-or-break battle for EPS and Stalin

On the governance front, the State needs a stable government now more than ever, with the pandemic dealing a severe blow to the economy and public life.

Published: 06th April 2021 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

DMK president MK Stalin addressing the people during a campaign at Bodinayakanur in Theni district on Wednesday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: April 6, 2021 might be the beginning of a new chapter in Tamil Nadu’s political history. Tuesday’s polls might not just decide the course of the next five years, but the decades ahead. The electorate of the State has been deprived of its trusted choices of M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa, and the popular choice is now between DMK’s MK Stalin and AIADMK’s Edappadi K Palaniswami. 

Among the few others challenging the domination of the Dravidian majors are actor Kamal Haasan and TTV Dhinakaran.For both Stalin and Palaniswami, the polls can make or break their political careers. Stalin’s party has been out of power for the last 10 years, and this election is a means of survival for both Stalin and the DMK. For Palaniswami, his performance will be crucial to retain his hold on the AIADMK as its unquestionable leader.

The changes in the political landscape at the national level also make this election special. The BJP has become the most dominant political power nationwide, and this poll may decide the trajectory it chooses in Tamil Nadu.

On the governance front, the State needs a stable government now more than ever, with the pandemic dealing a severe blow to the economy and public life. The new regime, and the people of Tamil Nadu, are sure to face unprecedented challenges.

