STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu elections: Tension in OPS' constituency as miscreants pelt stones at son's car

Ravindranathkumar, the son of deputy CM O Panneerselvam who is contesting from Bodinayakanur, is also the AIADMK MP from Theni

Published: 06th April 2021 05:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

The incident took place in Bodinayakanur where AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam is contesting | Express

The incident took place in Bodinayakanur where AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam is contesting. (Photo inset- Ravindranathkumar) | Express

By Express News Service

THENI: Tension prevailed for more than half an hour at Perumal Thevanpatty in Bodinayakanur on Tuesday after a few miscreants pelted stones on Theni MP Ravindranathkumar's car.

The MP is the son of deputy CM O Panneerselvam who is contesting from Bodinayakanur. The miscreants also pelted stones on the cars of an AIADMK cadre's car.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Theni Superintendent of Police E Sai Charan Tejaswi said, "While the MP's car was crossing a poll station in Perumal Thevanpatty, a few people raised slogans against him and pelted stones on his car. Due to this, tension prevailed more than half hour. Immediately, police arrived at the spot and cleared the crowd. There were no injuries to anyone and MP Ravindranathkumar was safely removed from the place. A complaint is being given and action will be taken. The enquiry is on now," he said.

Follow live coverage of Tamil Nadu elections here

Addressing mediapersons, Ravindranathkumar said, "When I was visiting the polling booths in Bodinayakanur, women and others joyfully said they had cast their votes to the two leaves symbol. Unable to tolerate this truth, cadres of the DMK tried to attack my cadres, car and myself," he said.

However, DMK candidate from Bodinayakanur Thanga Tamilselvan denied the charge and said there was an issue between cadres of the AMMK and security guards of Ravindranathkumar as well as AIADMK cadres. "Functionaries of the DMK tried to pacify them. There was no involvement of cadres of the DMK," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu elections O Panneerselvam
India Matters
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on a rise. (File Photo | PTI)
'Jabs for all will take time': Centre  says vaccine availability is 'finite'
AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had done a Rs 1,400 crores property tax scam. (Representational Image)
Instant loan apps, path to a debt trap
Justice N V Ramana
Justice NV Ramana ruled CJI comes under RTI act
Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)
Time to revisit current strategies against Maoists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representaional purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 mutant detected in Kerala, experts demand speedy vaccinations to check spread
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp