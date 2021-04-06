Tamil Nadu elections: Tension in OPS' constituency as miscreants pelt stones at son's car

By Express News Service

THENI: Tension prevailed for more than half an hour at Perumal Thevanpatty in Bodinayakanur on Tuesday after a few miscreants pelted stones on Theni MP Ravindranathkumar's car.

The MP is the son of deputy CM O Panneerselvam who is contesting from Bodinayakanur. The miscreants also pelted stones on the cars of an AIADMK cadre's car.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Theni Superintendent of Police E Sai Charan Tejaswi said, "While the MP's car was crossing a poll station in Perumal Thevanpatty, a few people raised slogans against him and pelted stones on his car. Due to this, tension prevailed more than half hour. Immediately, police arrived at the spot and cleared the crowd. There were no injuries to anyone and MP Ravindranathkumar was safely removed from the place. A complaint is being given and action will be taken. The enquiry is on now," he said.

Addressing mediapersons, Ravindranathkumar said, "When I was visiting the polling booths in Bodinayakanur, women and others joyfully said they had cast their votes to the two leaves symbol. Unable to tolerate this truth, cadres of the DMK tried to attack my cadres, car and myself," he said.

However, DMK candidate from Bodinayakanur Thanga Tamilselvan denied the charge and said there was an issue between cadres of the AMMK and security guards of Ravindranathkumar as well as AIADMK cadres. "Functionaries of the DMK tried to pacify them. There was no involvement of cadres of the DMK," he said.